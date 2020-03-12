2020 F1 season preview: David Coulthard's title predictions

“Another emerging market that has seen the benefits of the shop window that F1 brings. I’ve done a couple of show runs out there. There was general curiosity and interest. There are a couple of things that look like good decisions by the local government. The area will be developed and they’ll get external investment, too. What does F1 get? A chunky payment, which works for the teams because they get a slice.”

Is 21 or 22 races too many?

“I hear people say we can go up to 25. Personally, knowing how much energy it took for me to be a grand prix driver even in my prime, I don’t know if I would have had the energy to do 21 races. You’d get on with it, but I used to be exhausted come the middle of the season – and I was fit. They don’t do the testing we used to do, which was every week, so maybe that’s why.”

Who’s your tip for champion?

“Easy money: Hamilton. Second call: Vettel. Outside bet: Verstappen.”

What one thing are you most looking forward to?

“I’m looking forward to seeing it be as close as I think it might be at the front. I want to see Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull winning one each of the first three grands prix, in no particular order, and then we’re on. Then we’ve got a vintage year of F1.”

David Coulthard on...

Zandvoort’s return as the Dutch GP venue

“If Monaco can have a grand prix, so can Zandvoort. It might not have the biggest paddock, but I drove around there with Max and Daniel in Red Bull F1 cars – and scared the sh*t out of myself. In fairness, I was 45 at the time…”

Williams: has it hit rock bottom?

“Yes. It could not have been any more uncomfortable for them last year and for those of us who are fans of the team. Williams is not meant to be what Minardi was in the past.”

Channel 4’s highlights restriction

“Sometimes we are pared back so much it’s: ‘Hello, how are you? Let’s get to it.’ That being said, I grew up on that, on James Hunt and Murray Walker condensed into 30 minutes at 9pm on BBC Two – and it was brilliant. So I do think too much of something can be… too much. But Sky do a great job across all sports. In all fairness to them, this scenario where we get to at least show highlights on terrestrial TV only happens because Sky allows it to happen, with the approval of F1.”