BP Chargemaster activates first 150kW ultra-fast EV chargers

BP Chargemaster, the UK’s largest electric car charge point provider, has switched on the first of its new Ultracharge 150kW EV chargers at a London fuel station.
Two charging points are now in operation at BP's Cranford fuel station near London Heathrow airport - the first in a planned roll-out of 400 ultra-fast charging points by 2021, which include 100 units at 50 sites by the end of 2019.
Unveiled in June at Silverstone, the new Ultracharge 150 is the first such unit to be built in the UK and will allow EVs to charge at their maximum rated speed.
It is claimed the charger will deliver around 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, which approaches the 75 miles per five minutes offered by Tesla's third-generation Supercharger, revealed in March. The Californian maker's new unit is capable of splitting 1MW of power between four cars, for a 250kW charging rate per car.
The new Ultracharger 150 features both CCS and Chademo connectors, making it compatible with the majority of EVs on UK roads. Customers can either subscribe to the service for regular use, or pay by the hour.
The chargers will be part of the Polar network, which is made up of more than 6500 public charging points across the UK.
The roll-out will help future-proof the UK’s charging network, as currently very few EVs are capable of charging at 150kW. Audi’s E-tron is one such EV and its 95kWh battery can be charged to 80% in around 30 minutes.
Tufan Erginbilgic – CEO of BP’s product and service-led arm, Downstream – said: "As the world of mobility evolves, BP is determined to be the fuel provider of choice whether drivers need electric charging or liquid fuels.
405line
Power sharing
So it can share a million watts between just 4 cars in california, what happened to the 350KW/h chargers? more pie-in-the-sky nonsense to fool the potential punter. It will just power blast the battery and will likely shorten it's life a small bit but who really cares. This fast charging business will only really work where the supply voltage is in the kilovolts (KV) otherwise the current required will be "epic" and so will the heat so don't expect this "round your gaff" anytime soon.
289
Ultra Fast EV chargers
Nope.....still not doing it for me
Rtfazeberdee
re: Power Sharing
350KW/h chargers are on their way. Nothing happens overnight, it took them decades to get petrol stations all over the place. And you don't need a supercharger at home, just somehting to charge overnight at cheap rates.
www.drivingelectric.com/news/1039/fastned-opens-first-350kw-rapid-charger-uk
xxxx
Better than that
Ionty plus others have been installing 350Kwh capable chargers since 2018 in Europe. But because of high charging prices most people will still use their home electricity for the first 150 miles, with maybe 4 minute top-ups at 300Khw rate just to get them home in unforeseen circumstances
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
typos1
Moving to electric cars will
Moving to electric cars will help ease our environment problems a bit and thats a good thing, but its not going to help that much, what we need to focus on if we want to REALLY stop climate change is drastically reducing our consumption of meat, something 90% of people wouldnt ever consider, which means that ourselves and the rest of life on the planet is f*cked. Still at least the meat eaters enjoyed eating their meat, thats the most important thing, after all.
XXXX just went POP.
Citytiger
typos1 wrote:
Your post makes me want a nice greasy bacon and sausage sandwich and a drive in a supercharged V8 - thanks..
However until the world is completely reliant on renewable energy ( no time soon) the rise in electrical consumption and mining rare minerals for EVs will add to our environmental problems, still at least veggies can continue to speak bollocks. Oh and why do veggies insist on having things that look like meat, taste similar to meat, but are not meat, if you want to eat veg at least make it look and taste like veg.
Ruaraidh
Petrol station?
Who wants to sit and charge on a petrol station forecourt?!
Hughbl
Faced with range anxiety
I might not like it, but I'll sit anywhere to recharge.
streaky
If it's BP you'll be overcharged...
...and not with electricity! I have boycotted BP stations for years as they always charge more. Even when there is a rival petrol station on the other side of the road BP have the gall and effrontery to charge higher prices. The saddest thing is, they still do the business! If fuel were priced in pounds per gallon everyone would perhaps realise how much BP's prices are a rip-off. it will be interesting to see how they price electricity.
Cersai Lannister
Is that right?
Er, doesn't BP franchise its petrol stations and so the local owner set the price?
