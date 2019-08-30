2020 Nissan GT-R receives chassis and powertrain tweaks

The refreshed Nissan GT-R is now available to order in the UK, priced from £83,995.

That marks £7120 increase over the previous £76,875 entry point, reflecting changes made to the supercar's handling, performance and styling.

The R35-generation GT-R’s 562bhp 3.8-litre V6 engine has received a pair of new turbochargers, so is claimed to be more responsive at low revs and 5% more efficient. Nissan also says gearshifts are now 0.15sec quicker in performance-focused R Mode.

A reconfigured exhaust manifold offers better access to the turbocharger mounting points for easier servicing, while there's a new titanium exhaust tip at the rear.

There are updates underneath as well, with the electronically controlled suspension system tuned for a smoother ride and better stability when cornering. Nissan says the steering is “more linear and precise than ever, requiring minimal corrections at speeds of up to 186mph” as a result.

Braking performance is improved, too, with a new booster unit requiring less pedal input and enhancing response.

Nissan has used the model update to reintroduce Bayside Blue, a popular paint colour for the previous, R34-generation GT-R. New 20in 20-spoke alloy wheels and a grey leather interior are also now available.

The standard GT-R is available in five trim levels, with prices rising to £99,995 for the range-topping Track Edition. Carbonfibre seats can be equipped for £6750, while a ceramic brake upgrade is priced at £7500.

Earlier this year, Nissan updated the lightweight, track-focused GT-R Nismo with a subtle redesign and enhanced performance. Prices for this model start at £174,995 - £25,000 more than its predecessor and more than double the cost of the standard GT-R.