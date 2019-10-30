New Volkswagen ID concept to make debut on 19 November

Volkswagen will unveil a new addition to its ID electric vehicle family at a dedicated event ahead of the Los Angeles motor show.

The new model, appearing in concept form, is expected to be a new variant of the Vizzion electric luxury saloon that was revealed in early 2018.

One possibility is an estate version of the electric model, which Autocar has previously reported Volkswagen is considering for launch in 2022. Such a model would sit atop the same extended version of the MEB platform as the Vizzion.

The unveiling will take place at LA’s Petersen Automotive Museum on 19 November, with attendees invited to examine the ‘accessible and unlocked’ concept in detail, suggesting that it will feature a fully finished interior. Volkswagen will display four other MEB-based concept vehicles at the event, likely the Crozz and Roomzz SUV concepts, Buzz Cargo van and ID Buggy off-roader.

The firm unwrapped its first production-ready electric car, the ID 3 hatchback, at last month’s Frankfurt motor show. That model will soon be joined by a production version of the ID 4 electric SUV, which we recently saw undergoing pre-production testing in heavy camouflage.

Read more

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept previews future Phaeton replacement

All-electric VW ID estate on the cards for future launch

Volkswagen ID 4: 2020 electric SUV tests alongside ID 3