Next-gen Skoda Octavia vRS previewed ahead of Geneva show reveal

Skoda has previewed its upcoming 2020 Octavia vRS line-up in a series of new sketches, prior to the model's debut at next month's Geneva motor show.
Although the artistic illustrations use typically exaggerated proportions, we can see that the fourth-generation vRS features the styling cues typical of the model, including the now trademark 'Xtreme' alloy wheel design, bespoke bodykit and twin tailpipes.
Standard versions of the new-generation Octavia were unveiled late last year, but the new vRS-badged performance models will debut with a plug-in hybrid variant set to join the vRS range for the first time.
The new PHEV version promises to offer the most potent version yet of the drivetrain already seen in the Volkswagen Golf GTE. As before, there will also be 2.0-litre petrol and diesel vRS models, with the former promising even more power than its 242bhp predecessor.
However, sources suggest that the plug-in hybrid version will match the petrol in terms of outright power. That means the now-familiar combination of a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, mated to a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, should be good for nearly 250bhp and as much as 300lb ft. However, the heavier plug-in is expected to be slightly slower off the line than its petrol-only sibling, with a 0-62mph sprint time of around seven seconds.
Join the debate
Deputy
Now too big
The old VRS Estate was awesome, decent length and width but great size boot and fun when the kids are not in the car. This one is just too big for B roads and parking in towns. A real shame.
scotty5
A £34k bargain then?
I'd have thought £34k was optimistic - would expect the most expensive Octavia to be more than that. Of course other than for tax purposes, list prices, especially of Skoda, are pretty much meaningless.
giulivo
They should do a Diesel PHEV
They should really do a Diesel PHEV. Emission-free in congested city centres, economical in long journeys.
Add your comment