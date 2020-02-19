New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S leaks ahead of Geneva reveal

What appears to be Porsche's flagship 911, the upcoming Turbo S, has leaked online in production form via a social media post.

Published on the Instagram page of the Spanish website Cochespias.net, shots appear to have been taken on a phone and show the car, badged 911 Turbo S, totally undisguised in a car park.

The Stuttgart brand is set to officially reveal both Turbo and Turbo S variants of the 992-generation 911 at the Geneva motor show next month.

The Turbo models will retain the standard car’s 3.8-litre flat-six engine, but a pair of substantial turbochargers and additional hardware taken from Weissach’s GT2 RS flagship will boost output significantly - up to at least 620bhp in the Turbo S.

The Turbo will receive the same forced-induction treatment but will produce around 50bhp less. Its expected 570bhp output represents a 30bhp increase over the outgoing 991 equivalent. It should be enough to push the Honda NSX rival from 0-62mph in less than three seconds and on to a top speed north of 200mph.