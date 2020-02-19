New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S leaks ahead of Geneva reveal

What appears to be Porsche's flagship 911, the upcoming Turbo S, has leaked online in production form via a social media post.
Published on the Instagram page of the Spanish website Cochespias.net, shots appear to have been taken on a phone and show the car, badged 911 Turbo S, totally undisguised in a car park.
The Stuttgart brand is set to officially reveal both Turbo and Turbo S variants of the 992-generation 911 at the Geneva motor show next month.
The Turbo models will retain the standard car’s 3.8-litre flat-six engine, but a pair of substantial turbochargers and additional hardware taken from Weissach’s GT2 RS flagship will boost output significantly - up to at least 620bhp in the Turbo S.
The Turbo will receive the same forced-induction treatment but will produce around 50bhp less. Its expected 570bhp output represents a 30bhp increase over the outgoing 991 equivalent. It should be enough to push the Honda NSX rival from 0-62mph in less than three seconds and on to a top speed north of 200mph.
Boris9119
No Mild Hybrid Assist?
I read the 992 gen was engineered to accomodate the addition of a mild hybrid assist if desired. From this article it seems Porsche does not desire it, even on the flagship versions. Maybe 992.2?
Bob Cholmondeley
For decades one of the best
For decades one of the best features of the 911 was it's compactness, relative to other performance cars, making it much more usable on narrow country roads. In recent years it seems Porsche are keen to throw away that advantage and build 911s as fat as the Italian alternatives.
Boris9119
So True
Peter Cavellini
For the money...
There's a car for everyone they say, this Porsche has been on my Bedroom walls for decades, it's not the best, looks are a personal taste, but, in my opinion,it's the right size ,and, let's face it Porsche couldn't do a from the ground up new car, that's why the 928 flopped....
Boris9119
928 Flopped?
Cersai Lannister
Flopped
BertoniBertone
The 911 Strategy keeps on working....
Here's a wizard wheeze. Take one body style...one platform, one set of doors, and bonnet, and roof, and windows, and seats....and, well, a lot of things really.....and then stretch them across a single range which, in turns, covers off diverse a group as an R8, an AMG GT, a Vantage, a DB11, an F-Type, a 570S, a 458, even 488, then a Gallardo....and anything else the 'others' want to put in Porsche's way. Clever, no ? Deffo. Profitable: oh yes....
No one needs a Turbo S but it's way, way cheaper for Porsche to bring this to market than any of its competitors because 60% of it is already paid by the 911s lower down the range.
And it's also a warning to others: if you don't follow this policy... you'll need FCA and oil-backed investors to keep you afloat at the top end. And other than Ferrari, who would that be ?
