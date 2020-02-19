New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S leaks ahead of Geneva reveal

Flagship 911 snapped and posted on Instagram two weeks ahead of its public unveiling - standard Turbo model to also be shown
Felix Page Autocar writer
19 February 2020

What appears to be Porsche's flagship 911, the upcoming Turbo S, has leaked online in production form via a social media post. 

Published on the Instagram page of the Spanish website Cochespias.net, shots appear to have been taken on a phone and show the car, badged 911 Turbo S, totally undisguised in a car park. 

The Stuttgart brand is set to officially reveal both Turbo and Turbo S variants of the 992-generation 911 at the Geneva motor show next month.

The Turbo models will retain the standard car’s 3.8-litre flat-six engine, but a pair of substantial turbochargers and additional hardware taken from Weissach’s GT2 RS flagship will boost output significantly - up to at least 620bhp in the Turbo S. 

The Turbo will receive the same forced-induction treatment but will produce around 50bhp less. Its expected 570bhp output represents a 30bhp increase over the outgoing 991 equivalent. It should be enough to push the Honda NSX rival from 0-62mph in less than three seconds and on to a top speed north of 200mph. 

Both models will be distinguished from the standard 911 by a downforce-enhancing bodywork package that includes widened rear wheel arches, a fixed rear spoiler, side air intakes and model-specific front and rear bumpers. They will likely also be available with unique wheel designs and paint scheme options. 

Although the 992's mixed-metal bodyshell is lighter than that of the 991, a heavier powertrain and mandatory petrol particulate filters mean the 911 Turbo is set to weigh slightly more than its predecessor overall. 

Porsche will confirm official pricing and specifications for the new model at its launch, but it’s likely that prices will start from around £130,000 for the Turbo coupé and rise to roughly £160,000 for the Turbo S in Cabriolet guise. 

Joining the 911 Turbo on Porsche’s Geneva stand will be the new six-cylinder GTS versions of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster. 

Comments
7

Boris9119

10 February 2020

I read the 992 gen was engineered to accomodate the addition of a mild hybrid assist if desired. From this article it seems Porsche does not desire it, even on the flagship versions. Maybe 992.2?

Bob Cholmondeley

10 February 2020

For decades one of the best features of the 911 was it's compactness, relative to other performance cars, making it much more usable on narrow country roads. In recent years it seems Porsche are keen to throw away that advantage and build 911s as fat as the Italian alternatives.

Boris9119

10 February 2020
True that an 88 Carrera was more suited to the British 'B' roads in terms of size than the 992 but Porsche builds cars for the World and my 88 Carrera would no way keep up with todays 911 on any road. Porsche like all manufacturers keeps on increasing the size, and price, of its best loved models. It's why there's an argument that says the Cayman is todays 911?

Peter Cavellini

10 February 2020

 There's a car for everyone they say, this Porsche has been on my Bedroom walls for decades, it's not the best, looks are a personal taste, but, in my opinion,it's the right size ,and, let's face it Porsche couldn't do a  from the ground up new car, that's why the 928 flopped....

Boris9119

10 February 2020
Interesting statement Peter, and got me thinking. Why did Porsche discontinue the 928?

Cersai Lannister

19 February 2020
I worked for Porsche at the time so I can hopefully provide an unbiased answer. We had been pursuing the 989 which was (at least visually) a four-door V8-powered replacement for the 928. The thought being that we'd spin a coupe off it in time. But the 989 was coming in so comically expensive, and so was the 928 as it was getting fantastically expensive to build, at a guess 130k in today's money. So when the 989 started to fade, so did the appetite for continuing 928.

BertoniBertone

11 February 2020

Here's a wizard wheeze.  Take one body style...one platform, one set of doors, and bonnet, and roof, and windows, and seats....and, well, a lot of things really.....and then stretch them across a single range which, in turns, covers off diverse a group as an R8, an AMG GT, a Vantage, a DB11, an F-Type, a 570S, a 458, even 488, then a Gallardo....and anything else the 'others' want to put in Porsche's way.   Clever, no ? Deffo.  Profitable: oh yes....   

No one needs a Turbo S but it's way, way cheaper for Porsche to bring this to market than any of its competitors because 60% of it is already paid by the 911s lower down the range. 

And it's also a warning to others: if you don't follow this policy... you'll need FCA and oil-backed investors to keep you afloat at the top end. And other than Ferrari, who would that be ?

