Alfa Romeo previews new performance model for Geneva

Video follows rumours that Italian firm is plotting a 617bhp flagship version of its Giulia Quadrifoglio
Felix Page Autocar writer
24 February 2020

Alfa Romeo has fuelled rumours that it's plotting a high-performance flagship version of its Giulia Quadrifolgio performance saloon with a new preview video.

Posted to Twitter, the clip confirms that Alfa Romeo will unveil an important new model at the Geneva motor show but gives no details about its design, purpose or name. An accompanying engine note, however, bears a strong similarity to that of the existing Giulia Quadrifoglio's 2.9-litre V6, suggesting it could be a new variant of the performance saloon. 

 

 

An Alfa Romeo spokesperson told Autocar that more details will be given in the coming days. 

Last month, US website Mopar Insiders reported that the Italian firm could revive its historic GTA nameplate for the new model, which is also expected to weigh around 20kg less than standard. 

A new GTA would likely use an uprated version of the Quadrifoglio's V6 motor, with a quoted power figure of 612bhp representing a 114bhp boost over the current Quadrifoglio. This would give the new model a significant power advantage over its BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 rivals.

While Alfa Romeo sells the Quadrifoglio with a manual gearbox in the US, the new model will likely be sold exclusively with the eight-speed automatic 'box we get in Europe. Mopar Insiders says it is “unsure if the new hot four-door Giulia offering will make it to the shores of North America”. 

Our Verdict

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo returns to the super-saloon class, but does the Giulia Quadrifoglio have enough about it to dislodge the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3 off their perches?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Rumours of the new super-saloon come just two months after Alfa Romeo stopped development of its long-awaited Giulia-based sports coupé, the GTV, and a successor to the 8C supercar.

Mike Manley, CEO of parent company FCA, told investors that the company’s portfolio plan has been “significantly scaled back, with a corresponding reduction in capital spending”. Shortly after, the 4C sports car was taken off sale

Any new high-performance version of the Giulia can be expected to be sold in extremely limited numbers, as the company’s five-year product plan, revealed in November, detailed just two new models: the Tonale compact SUV and a slightly larger B-segment model. 

Currently, the most potent variant of the Quadrifoglio on sale is the limited-run Racing Edition, which carries a bespoke motorsport-inspired paint scheme and gains 10bhp over the standard model, thanks to an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system. 

Read more

Alfa Romeo scraps plans for new GTV and 8C models​

Alfa Romeo axes 4C sports car to focus on SUVs​

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: 2020 production car leaks online​

Join the debate

Comments
10

voyager12

24 January 2020

Right answer (of course) is: every day could be, should be like going to the Opera House... if you have the right car.

typos1

24 January 2020

What it really needs is a restyle not a suoer performance version.

5cylinderT

24 January 2020

lot of HRS PRS from a small engine.

Peter Cavellini

25 January 2020

 How much power do you need to enjoy a car?, does it depend on you?, where can you ( in the UK) enjoy using all the power?, what's the point of knowing your driving one of the most powerful cars?, is it just the feel good factor?, don't get me wrong, I like a fast car , I just feel sometimes that I don't need all the performance to enjoy my car....

Rodester

25 January 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 How much power do you need to enjoy a car?, does it depend on you?, where can you ( in the UK) enjoy using all the power?, what's the point of knowing your driving one of the most powerful cars?, is it just the feel good factor?, don't get me wrong, I like a fast car , I just feel sometimes that I don't need all the performance to enjoy my car....

In an age where some moan about the loss of exciting performance cars due to electrification and legislation, Alfa brings along a saloon that's superb to drive, with a mental power output, and we err... moan some more.

Peter Cavellini

26 January 2020
Can get just as much pleasure from driving my a wife’s Ibiza 1.2 (110bhp) FR as driving a Lamborghini, it’s just the speeds and handling that differ, is that such a hard concept to understand?

eseaton

26 January 2020
I'd far rather have the manual box option that is available elsewhere than another 100bhp.

xxxx

24 February 2020

Is this going to save the dire sales of Giulia, no! Rather see a rival to A3, A class (new Giulietta) or even Model 3 BEV rival.  Alfa are heading towards a SUV only company at this rate due to lack of vision, commitment, pride and investment. 

madmac

24 February 2020

Needs AWD and it would be a blast and drivable in winter, shame , but not surprising that the company is going to Stupid Ugly Vehicles, but if morons keep buying them we have ourselves to blame.Still would rather wait for the C63 HYbrid 4 pot AWD

jason_recliner

25 February 2020

Here's news of a 620 hp RWD Alfa sedan.  Let's have a whinge about it!  Only in Pomogolia...

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week