Alfa Romeo previews new performance model for Geneva

Alfa Romeo has fuelled rumours that it's plotting a high-performance flagship version of its Giulia Quadrifolgio performance saloon with a new preview video.
Posted to Twitter, the clip confirms that Alfa Romeo will unveil an important new model at the Geneva motor show but gives no details about its design, purpose or name. An accompanying engine note, however, bears a strong similarity to that of the existing Giulia Quadrifoglio's 2.9-litre V6, suggesting it could be a new variant of the performance saloon.
:speaker:sound onSee you at #GIMSSWISS. #AlfaRomeo pic.twitter.com/yIUPYEiTkj
— Alfa_Romeo (@alfa_romeo) February 22, 2020
An Alfa Romeo spokesperson told Autocar that more details will be given in the coming days.
Last month, US website Mopar Insiders reported that the Italian firm could revive its historic GTA nameplate for the new model, which is also expected to weigh around 20kg less than standard.
A new GTA would likely use an uprated version of the Quadrifoglio's V6 motor, with a quoted power figure of 612bhp representing a 114bhp boost over the current Quadrifoglio. This would give the new model a significant power advantage over its BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 rivals.
While Alfa Romeo sells the Quadrifoglio with a manual gearbox in the US, the new model will likely be sold exclusively with the eight-speed automatic 'box we get in Europe. Mopar Insiders says it is “unsure if the new hot four-door Giulia offering will make it to the shores of North America”.
Join the debate
voyager12
"How often do you go to the Opera House?"...
Right answer (of course) is: every day could be, should be like going to the Opera House... if you have the right car.
typos1
What it really needs is a
What it really needs is a restyle not a suoer performance version.
5cylinderT
lot of HRS PRS from a small
lot of HRS PRS from a small engine.
Peter Cavellini
Bit silly now..
How much power do you need to enjoy a car?, does it depend on you?, where can you ( in the UK) enjoy using all the power?, what's the point of knowing your driving one of the most powerful cars?, is it just the feel good factor?, don't get me wrong, I like a fast car , I just feel sometimes that I don't need all the performance to enjoy my car....
Rodester
Peter Cavellini wrote:
In an age where some moan about the loss of exciting performance cars due to electrification and legislation, Alfa brings along a saloon that's superb to drive, with a mental power output, and we err... moan some more.
Peter Cavellini
Fun!
eseaton
I'd far rather have the
xxxx
Limited appeal
Is this going to save the dire sales of Giulia, no! Rather see a rival to A3, A class (new Giulietta) or even Model 3 BEV rival. Alfa are heading towards a SUV only company at this rate due to lack of vision, commitment, pride and investment.
madmac
Needs AWD and it would be a
Needs AWD and it would be a blast and drivable in winter, shame , but not surprising that the company is going to Stupid Ugly Vehicles, but if morons keep buying them we have ourselves to blame.Still would rather wait for the C63 HYbrid 4 pot AWD
jason_recliner
LMAO!!!
Here's news of a 620 hp RWD Alfa sedan. Let's have a whinge about it! Only in Pomogolia...
Add your comment