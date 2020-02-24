Alfa Romeo previews new performance model for Geneva

Alfa Romeo has fuelled rumours that it's plotting a high-performance flagship version of its Giulia Quadrifolgio performance saloon with a new preview video.

Posted to Twitter, the clip confirms that Alfa Romeo will unveil an important new model at the Geneva motor show but gives no details about its design, purpose or name. An accompanying engine note, however, bears a strong similarity to that of the existing Giulia Quadrifoglio's 2.9-litre V6, suggesting it could be a new variant of the performance saloon.

An Alfa Romeo spokesperson told Autocar that more details will be given in the coming days.

Last month, US website Mopar Insiders reported that the Italian firm could revive its historic GTA nameplate for the new model, which is also expected to weigh around 20kg less than standard.

A new GTA would likely use an uprated version of the Quadrifoglio's V6 motor, with a quoted power figure of 612bhp representing a 114bhp boost over the current Quadrifoglio. This would give the new model a significant power advantage over its BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 rivals.

While Alfa Romeo sells the Quadrifoglio with a manual gearbox in the US, the new model will likely be sold exclusively with the eight-speed automatic 'box we get in Europe. Mopar Insiders says it is “unsure if the new hot four-door Giulia offering will make it to the shores of North America”.