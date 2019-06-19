Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance in crisis, reports suggest

Multiple employees claim departments are being axed and staff dismissed in the wake of Carlos Ghosn’s arrest
by Lawrence Allan
19 June 2019

The partnership between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi is falling apart in the wake of former CEO Carlos Ghosn’s arrest, according to numerous reports.

The Financial Times, claiming to have spoken to “multiple current and former employees”, reports that some departments set up to oversee the joint projects within the alliance are being wound down, with one insider claiming employees haven’t been given any new work in months. 

The report also claims that the ‘CEO office’ – set up to oversee day-to-day running of the Alliance with a number of executives – is being disbanded, with other departments including the commercial vehicle arm seeing staff dismissals. 

For some time, Ghosn, who has been charged with financial misconduct and is awaiting trial next year, sought for Renault and Nissan to merge and create one of the world’s largest car making groups.

He made a number of appointments and merged departments such as component purchasing, but since his arrest and dismissal from his roles the two firms’ management teams have drifted apart. The partnership was put under even more strain when Renault engaged in unsuccessful talks with FCA to merge.

Earlier this month Renault’s new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, wrote a letter threatening to block critical appointments at Nissan’s shareholders meeting next week. The relationship between the two companies has been imbalanced for years, with Nissans vehicle output much higher yet Renault exercising more control. 

In April, new leaders of the two firms – which have been joined at the hip since 1999 – as well as relative newcomer Mitsubishi, proposed less integration. To add fuel to the fire, the engineering partnership between the Alliance and Daimler could be ended under the German firm’s new CEO, Ola Källenius, as part of a cost cutting strategy. 

Our Verdict

DS 7 Crossback

DS 7 Crossback 2018 road test review hero front

PSA’s luxury brand takes on the established order with its new SUV flagship, which comes with plenty of Gallic charm

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
6

flukey

19 June 2019

Oh boy I do hope it falls apart. As someone who has been a customer of Nissan and has friends who work with Nissan, they have significantly deteriorated in quality since the Renault alliance as well as been stifled in innovation. 

As an enthusiast I can't help but be hopeful for Nissan. You used to be cool! now all your sports cars are over 10 years old and you just churn out Jukes and Qashqais. Come back swinging Nissan! 

pioneerseo

19 June 2019
SELF PACK INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING CargoMaster worldwide freight services will be customized for both people and companies. CargoMaster supplies a vast selection of international freight providers including International Transport Containers for anybody seeking to relocate abroad and surroundings freight charter companies for bigger shipments or job air cargo.

xxxx

19 June 2019

Does that now make them the 'rebel alliance'?

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Thekrankis

19 June 2019
Could be interesting....
Steam cars are due a revival.

Thekrankis

19 June 2019
Rensult has been dragging them down for years.
Steam cars are due a revival.

mesumguy

19 June 2019

Not really. As the sedan market has cooled off. The waves of SUV 's have kept both companies profitable and the shared component and engineering with Mercedes-Benz on small cars has not hurt either.  The thought that they could make money building halo sports cars is laughable. Daily transportation for the masses is their bread and butter.

Mesumguy

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week