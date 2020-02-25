Hyundai i30 gets redesign, new tech and mild hybrids for 2020

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 13.0px 0.0px; line-height: 16.0px; font: 13.0px 'Lucida Grande'; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}

p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 13.0px 0.0px; line-height: 16.0px; font: 13.0px 'Lucida Grande'; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px}

span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

span.s2 {font-kerning: none; color: #0b5eaf; -webkit-text-stroke: 0px #0b5eaf}

Hyundai's Volkswagen Golf rival has received a mid-life refresh to help it face off newer rivals. The 2020 i30 brings a redesigned exterior, more advanced safety and connectivity tech and new mild-hybrid engines.

The exterior has a wider grille with a new 3D pattern, slimmer headlamps and new bumpers for both the five-door hatchback and Fastback model. The sportier N-Line variant is more distinct, too, with a different grille design among a raft of alterations.

Fresh colours also feature, while there is new interior tech including a 7in digital instrument cluster and larger 10.25in touchscreen, wireless phone charging and a variety of Hyundai's connected car functions. New safety kit includes Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision-Avoidance Assist and Leading vehicle Departure Alert extending the existing tally of safety kit.