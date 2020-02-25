Hyundai i30 gets redesign, new tech and mild hybrids for 2020

Facelifted five-door car and Fastback variant also gain interior revisions, and will make public debut at Geneva motor show
25 February 2020

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 13.0px 0.0px; line-height: 16.0px; font: 13.0px 'Lucida Grande'; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}
p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 13.0px 0.0px; line-height: 16.0px; font: 13.0px 'Lucida Grande'; color: #000000; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
span.s2 {font-kerning: none; color: #0b5eaf; -webkit-text-stroke: 0px #0b5eaf}

Hyundai's Volkswagen Golf rival has received a mid-life refresh to help it face off newer rivals. The 2020 i30 brings a redesigned exterior, more advanced safety and connectivity tech and new mild-hybrid engines.

The exterior has a wider grille with a new 3D pattern, slimmer headlamps and new bumpers for both the five-door hatchback and Fastback model. The sportier N-Line variant is more distinct, too, with a different grille design among a raft of alterations. 

Fresh colours also feature, while there is new interior tech including a 7in digital instrument cluster and larger 10.25in touchscreen, wireless phone charging and a variety of Hyundai's connected car functions. New safety kit includes Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision-Avoidance Assist and Leading vehicle Departure Alert extending the existing tally of safety kit.

Our Verdict

Hyundai i30

Hyundai i30

Hyundai’s next-gen bedrock model gets a ‘new era’ look and shrunken turbo petrol, but is it enough to take on the Volkswagen Golf

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The 118bhp 1.0-litre engine gets a 48V mild hybrid option on both the manual and a new seven-speed DCT auto, as does the 134bhp 1.6 diesel. A new N-Line-only 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit has also been added, with 158bhp, and also receives the efficiency-boosting 48v tech.

The updated i30 will go on sale in the months to follow the Geneva show. Expect the hot i30 N variants to have received the same round of updates by then, too.

READ MORE

New Hyundai i20 arrives with new styling and mild-hybrid engines

Hyundai 45 concept: production version seen for the first time 

Hyundai i10 review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week