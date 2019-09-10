Grandland X Hybrid4: Vauxhall's first PHEV has Frankfurt debut

Vauxhall's first full plug-in hybrid, the Grandland X Hybrid4, has appeared at the Frankfurt motor show alongside the new Corsa supermini.
The electrified compact SUV is is now available to order in four trim levels, with prices starting from £35,590. Each is equipped with a 296bhp petrol-electric powertrain that entails significant benefit-in-kind tax savings for company car drivers.
Entry-level Business Edition Nav Premium trim offers the most attractive financial incentive, representing a saving of £145 per month over the 1.5-litre diesel-powered Elite. Standard at this level are an intelligent speed limiter, blindspot monitoring, an electric parking brake, electric mirrors and a heated windscreen.
The price rises to £40,300 for SRi Nav trim, which adds a DAB radio, front-mounted childseat fixings and automatic emergency braking. Elite Nav, at £42,200, and Ultimate Nav, at £45,450, round off the range with extra driver assistance systems and interior equipment.
The compact SUV's PSA Group-developed plug-in hybrid system features a 196bhp 1.6-litre Puretech petrol engine and two 108bhp electric motors powered by a 13.2kWh lithium ion battery. The front motor is integrated into an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the second motor at the rear giving all-wheel-drive on demand.
The same system is being introduced in other PSA Group models based on the LMP2 platform, including the Citroën C5 Aircross, DS 7 Crossback, Peugeot 508, Peugeot 508 SW and Peugeot 3008.
The Grandland X Hybrid4 is capable of 32 miles of electric-only running, and Vauxhall says it can be charged in less than two hours from a 7.4kWh home wallbox. It also features regenerative braking. It achieves 176.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, accelerates from 0-62mph in 7.0sec and emits just 36g/km of CO2.
The Apprentice
I like the C5 Aircross, but
I like the C5 Aircross, but it loses half its value in the first 2 years so is an expensive lease, long term private buyers would be OK as it eventually levels out but should demand huge up front discounts.
The Grandland is even worse! decreciating a pound per mile in the first couple of years. A Grandland that costs £3K more than an Aircross, after 2 years ends up worth £1K less than even the Citroen!Which may make this a pointless excercise, PHEV's are really the BIK darlings of the fleet market, but for all the low CO2 figures, if the lease is very expensive the total cost of ownership won't be attractive enough to shift any.
Rick Maverick
Source??
Quite some statements. Works best if you provide the reader with a credible source. No, not VW Webcare.
The Apprentice
Rick Maverick wrote:
Well its not rocket science, go yourself to fleetnews.co.uk - fleet tools - company car tax calculator and put the models in, it will tell you the CO2, list price, current CAP depreciation, life costs, residual value etc. This is the fleet industry trade site, I think its a pretty reputable source!
Don't know what VW has to do with it, never have and probably never will own a VW.
xxxx
300hp Grandland X
Just doesn't sound right or environmental.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
xxxx
£40k Grandland X
Also, if the most expensive version is currently around £35.5k the battery option will probably tip it into the £40k bracket. It's not sounding just plain wrong and I thought the DS brand was top end luxury.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
SmokingCoal
£46,600
Top-of-the-range Grandland X Ultimate Nav in Pearl White, perforated black leather seats and the questionable black "hood", as Vauxhall call it, costs a sweet £46,600. That doesn't include the £500 wall charger. Absolutely bonkers!
scrap
As is belatedly acknowledged
As is belatedly acknowledged in the article, this is not Vauxhall’s first plug in hybrid at all.
scotty5
VED needs to be addressed
So most Grandland X hybrids sold will tip the £40k mark. I see lots of Grandland X SUV's on the road so no doubt people like it - that takes care of any depreciation arguement, but trouble with the hybrid is that the cars will cost £455 per year in road tax.
If government at serious about environment rather than raising tax revenue then someone will have to address this £40k list price limit. When even a plain Vauxhall falls foul, then something's wrong - it must have a negative effect if gov are serious about taking full petrol and diesel cars off the road.
xxxx
Nope
'takes care of any depreciation arguement' - no it doesn't, it could just mean they discounted big time. Nothing wrong with the car as a whole just the £40k+ versions
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
NavalReserve
There is a reason for the price
In July 2015, the £ was trading at 1.4225 euros, so a car built across the channel that costi 42675 euros could be sold here for £30,000
Fsat forward to today and ignoring any price increase on the same car in its home market, the £ is trading at 1.095 euros. So to get the same number of euros for the car, it has to be priced at £38,972 - and increase of almost 30%.
So now here in the UK, for a given budget, you have to look at a lower size/spec of car.
Simple really......
