Grandland X Hybrid4: Vauxhall's first PHEV has Frankfurt debut

Vauxhall's first full plug-in hybrid, the Grandland X Hybrid4, has appeared at the Frankfurt motor show alongside the new Corsa supermini.

The electrified compact SUV is is now available to order in four trim levels, with prices starting from £35,590. Each is equipped with a 296bhp petrol-electric powertrain that entails significant benefit-in-kind tax savings for company car drivers.

Entry-level Business Edition Nav Premium trim offers the most attractive financial incentive, representing a saving of £145 per month over the 1.5-litre diesel-powered Elite. Standard at this level are an intelligent speed limiter, blindspot monitoring, an electric parking brake, electric mirrors and a heated windscreen.

The price rises to £40,300 for SRi Nav trim, which adds a DAB radio, front-mounted childseat fixings and automatic emergency braking. Elite Nav, at £42,200, and Ultimate Nav, at £45,450, round off the range with extra driver assistance systems and interior equipment.

The compact SUV's PSA Group-developed plug-in hybrid system features a 196bhp 1.6-litre Puretech petrol engine and two 108bhp electric motors powered by a 13.2kWh lithium ion battery. The front motor is integrated into an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the second motor at the rear giving all-wheel-drive on demand.

The same system is being introduced in other PSA Group models based on the LMP2 platform, including the Citroën C5 Aircross, DS 7 Crossback, Peugeot 508, Peugeot 508 SW and Peugeot 3008.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 is capable of 32 miles of electric-only running, and Vauxhall says it can be charged in less than two hours from a 7.4kWh home wallbox. It also features regenerative braking. It achieves 176.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, accelerates from 0-62mph in 7.0sec and emits just 36g/km of CO2.