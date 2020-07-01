Volvo recalls multiple models over seatbelt strength concerns

Previous-gen V70, XC60, S60, V60 and S80 models are affected by potential cable fastening problem
1 July 2020

Volvo has launched a recall for a number of its models to fix a problem with the strength of the front seat belt fastening. 

The affected models were built between 2007 and 2018, and include the V70 and XC70, S60 and V60, S80 and XC60. No new vehicles are part of the recall.

A statement released by the Swedish brand said it “has identified a problem regarding the front seat belt fastening, mounted on the outer side of the front seat. The front seat belt fastening cable may over time suffer from reduced strength under certain circumstances”. 

Volvo claims the issue is “extremely rare” and there have been no reports of any related incidents. The firm recommends drivers of affected vehicles put the driver and passenger seatbelt fastening in a vertical position, aligned with the back rest, so it isn’t bent over the seat cushion when sitting down. 

As with most recalls, the work will be completed free of charge by a Volvo dealer. Affected owners will be contacted by their retailer with further information, with the expectation that the “majority of vehicles” will be fixed before 2020 is over.

Concerned owners can visit Volvo’s website to check if their car is affected. 

