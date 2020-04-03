Volvo ditches petrol and diesel engines on S90, goes hybrid-only

Volvo has dropped all pure petrol and diesel offerings on the S90 in the UK for the saloon’s 2020 facelift, leaving only the T8 plug-in hybrid variant, now dubbed Recharge.

The brand has also dropped all ‘Plus’ trim levels from its entire range. It means the S90 now costs from £55,180 in R-Design trim, rising to £56,030 for Inscription trim.

The Recharge promises 0-62mph in 5.1sec, a quoted CO2 rating of 40g/km and is capable of up to 166mpg combined.

The changes do not affect the V90 estate, which is still available with four-cylinder petrol and diesel variants now featuring mild hybrid technology. The system uses a 48V battery with an integrated starter/generator and energy recovery system, which Volvo claims contributes to a 15% improvement in CO2 emissions.

At the same time Volvo has also dropped the price of the smaller S60 Polestar Engineered by a substantial £5,785, while the standard S60 T8 is also reduced by £4,700.