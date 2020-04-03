Volvo ditches petrol and diesel engines on S90, goes hybrid-only

Flagship executive saloon will now be solely available as a Recharge plug-in hybrid in UK, but V90 estate still gets choice of powertrains
James Attwood, digital editor
3 April 2020

Volvo has dropped all pure petrol and diesel offerings on the S90 in the UK for the saloon’s 2020 facelift, leaving only the T8 plug-in hybrid variant, now dubbed Recharge.

The brand has also dropped all ‘Plus’ trim levels from its entire range. It means the S90 now costs from £55,180 in R-Design trim, rising to £56,030 for Inscription trim.

The Recharge promises 0-62mph in 5.1sec, a quoted CO2 rating of 40g/km and is capable of up to 166mpg combined. 

The changes do not affect the V90 estate, which is still available with four-cylinder petrol and diesel variants now featuring mild hybrid technology.  The system uses a 48V battery with an integrated starter/generator and energy recovery system, which Volvo claims contributes to a 15% improvement in CO2 emissions. 

At the same time Volvo has also dropped the price of the smaller S60 Polestar Engineered by a substantial £5,785, while the standard S60 T8 is also reduced by £4,700. 

Advertisement
Volvo has made a number of relatively small design tweaks to the S90 and V90, which have been on sale since 2016. Both cars get a new front bumper and foglights. At the rear, there are new-look LED tail-lights for the V90, and the firm has installed sequential indicator lights for the first time. There are a number of new paint colours and wheel options, too.

The interior has also been refreshed, and Volvo has added an Advanced Air Cleaner, which filters particulates from the cabin and can display air quality on the infotainment system. The system was previously only available in Chinese-market models.

There are now two USB-C charging ports in the rear, replacing the 12-volt power outlet, while wireless charging has been added as an option on most variants. The S90 and V90 also gain an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system and an expanded range of leather-free material options.

Ad99

3 April 2020

Somehow, I doubt a four cylinder four door saloon costing over £50k is a big seller. There can't be many markets where the S90 sells well. Would many buyers miss the S90 whatever powertrain in has?

Peter Cavellini

3 April 2020

If it's cleaner, just as fast, has decent range and it isn't too expensive to buy, then I think ego will be put away and they'll be bought,and another thing, this 166mpg, why not just publish the cars maximum range?, you coul relate better to that than an mar figure like this.

CarNut170

3 April 2020

What does it run on? Pixie dust?

They haven't binned petrol at all, they've added hybrid tech to their existing petrol engines. A BIG difference.

Of course, Volvo are always the first to jump into such tech - often without considering the adverse effects on their customer base, DPFs are an excellent example. The substantial effect on vehicle reliability they've had - scrapping numerous cars before their time, and driving up driver's CO2 footprints massively.

xxxx

3 April 2020

Volvo are limiting themselves now, just how big is the market for £55k estate that hit 60 in 5.5 secs and needs recharging every 25 miles to keep it effiicent

That's the problem with using limited old engines, you end up having to add batteries and electric motors to pass future emission before the public can afford them or buy cheaper Audi's or BMW's

Proof is in the awful seller the S60 which they've had apply a massive price reductions to sell.

si73

3 April 2020
So it's hybrid only saloon, not estate variants at the mo', and only the top end versions at that, surely the need a cheaper hybrid version, one that doesn't have this level of performance but more EV only range and better hybrid economy when driven as a hybrid.
I get this top performance phev is comparable with Audi and BMW products but don't they have cheaper more efficient, less powerful versions?

