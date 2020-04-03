Volvo ditches petrol and diesel engines on S90, goes hybrid-only

Volvo has dropped all pure petrol and diesel offerings on the S90 in the UK for the saloon’s 2020 facelift, leaving only the T8 plug-in hybrid variant, now dubbed Recharge.
The brand has also dropped all ‘Plus’ trim levels from its entire range. It means the S90 now costs from £55,180 in R-Design trim, rising to £56,030 for Inscription trim.
The Recharge promises 0-62mph in 5.1sec, a quoted CO2 rating of 40g/km and is capable of up to 166mpg combined.
The changes do not affect the V90 estate, which is still available with four-cylinder petrol and diesel variants now featuring mild hybrid technology. The system uses a 48V battery with an integrated starter/generator and energy recovery system, which Volvo claims contributes to a 15% improvement in CO2 emissions.
At the same time Volvo has also dropped the price of the smaller S60 Polestar Engineered by a substantial £5,785, while the standard S60 T8 is also reduced by £4,700.
Join the debate
Big seller?
Somehow, I doubt a four cylinder four door saloon costing over £50k is a big seller. There can't be many markets where the S90 sells well. Would many buyers miss the S90 whatever powertrain in has?
Peter Cavellini
If it’s...
If it's cleaner, just as fast, has decent range and it isn't too expensive to buy, then I think ego will be put away and they'll be bought,and another thing, this 166mpg, why not just publish the cars maximum range?, you coul relate better to that than an mar figure like this.
CarNut170
Pixie dust?
What does it run on? Pixie dust?
They haven't binned petrol at all, they've added hybrid tech to their existing petrol engines. A BIG difference.
Of course, Volvo are always the first to jump into such tech - often without considering the adverse effects on their customer base, DPFs are an excellent example. The substantial effect on vehicle reliability they've had - scrapping numerous cars before their time, and driving up driver's CO2 footprints massively.
xxxx
££££, depreciation and a false headline
Volvo are limiting themselves now, just how big is the market for £55k estate that hit 60 in 5.5 secs and needs recharging every 25 miles to keep it effiicent
That's the problem with using limited old engines, you end up having to add batteries and electric motors to pass future emission before the public can afford them or buy cheaper Audi's or BMW's
Proof is in the awful seller the S60 which they've had apply a massive price reductions to sell.
si73
So it's hybrid only saloon,
I get this top performance phev is comparable with Audi and BMW products but don't they have cheaper more efficient, less powerful versions?
