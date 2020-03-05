SMMT to Chancellor: remove VAT on plug-in cars

The UK car market continued its declining trajectory in February as private car registrations dropped, figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have revealed.

Registrations fell 2.9% in February year-on-year, blamed on a significant 7.4% drop in demand for private buyers as fleet demand remained stable. Some 79,594 models were registered in the month, down 2,741 over February 2019. It's traditionally a quiet month for new car sales as buyers and sellers alike gear up for the March number plate change.

Demand for diesel and petrol cars fell 27.1% and 7.3% respectively, with diesel down to just over a fifth of the overall market. Despite another month of growth for hybrids (up 71.9%) and battery electric vehicles (recording a three-fold rise), zero-emission-capable cars make up just 5.8% of the market.

As a result, the SMMT is appealing to the Chancellor ahead of next week’s budget to offer tax relief to electric cars by removing VAT, a move which it claims will reduce the average price of a family EV by £5,600.

It also reinstated its call for the continuation of the plug-in car grant - and its reintroduction for plug-in hybrids - to ensure cost parity with traditional petrol and diesel cars. This, on top of a “comprehensive package of incentives” alongside “substantial” investment in charging infrastructure would allow the government to meet its zero emissions ambitions.

SMMT chief Mike Hawes said: “To drive the transition to zero emission motoring, we need carrots, not sticks - as the evidence shows, talk of bans and penalties only means people hang on to their older, more polluting vehicles for longer.