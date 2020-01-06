New car registrations fall for third consecutive year

While numerous clean air zones are planned for city centres around the UK, only Bristol has applied so far to ban all diesels, something which remains subject to Government approval.

The only sectors of the car market as defined by the SMMT to grow in 2019 were the so-called Dual Purpose category for large 4x4s, which rose 12% and the Specialist Sports Vehicles category, which rose 19.2%, boosted by the pent-up demand for the Tesla Model 3. The two largest categories, Superminis and Small Family Cars, accounted for 57% of the market but fell 6% and 4% respectively.

Electric car registration growth, but warnings over grant reduction

Full electric car (BEV) registrations rose 144%, but accounted for just 1.6% - or 38,000 - of all registrations, while Alternatively Fuelled Vehicles (AFV), encompassing all hybrids and electric vehicles, rose 20.6% to account for 7.4% of the whole market. Hybrids dominated AFV registrations, rising 17% year-on-year and accounting for 98,000 vehicles.

Notably plug-in hybrid registrations fell by 17.8%, taking a 1.5% market share - below that of pure electric vehicles. This was largely down to supply issues, although Hawes cautioned that it also showed the impact of removing the £2500 grant previously given to buyers by the Government in 2018. “The technology is intrinsically more expensive, even in some cases when you factor in whole life costs, and we need to stimulate the market,” he said. “The drop is a clear warning that buyers are not yet ready to commit unless they are incentivised.”

Grants of up to £3500 for electric cars are due to end in March, with no replacement yet announced. As a result Hawes cautioned the SMMT couldn’t predict future EV registration levels, saying: “What’s clear is that the Government is committed to tackling climate issues. Our industry is committed to playing its part too, but what’s clear is that while it can supply the vehicles it cannot force demand for them. The markets where EV sales are rising are all driven by incentives - for plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, and we’re hoping that both will be addressed.”

Average new car CO2 figure rises again

Hawes also warned that a consequence of the drop in diesel registrations was a rise in the average CO2 emitted by new vehicles sold for the third consecutive year, up 2.7% year-on-year to 127.9g/km.

Around half of that rise was as a result of the academic switch to measuring using the more stringent WLTP test method, but a quarter was down to the drop in sales of diesels, with a further quarter a result of buyers opting for heavier vehicles, predominantly SUVs.

The average CO2 figure is particularly pertinent because manufacturers must hit a European-wide average of 95g/km by the end of this year. Britain will be included in that target but, if Brexit progresses as expected, from 2020 onwards it will have to hit the figure based on its own registrations alone.

The SMMT has suggested that to achieve that BEV registrations would have to rise from 1.6% to 27% of the market, or alternatively-fuelled vehicle registrations from 7.4% to 56% of the whole market, assuming petrol and diesel registrations remained constant.

2020’s new car registrations expected to fall again

The SMMT provides regular updates for new car registration predictions, based on polling car makers in the UK.