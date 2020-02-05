UK new car market down 7.3% in January, diesel at 20-year low

Britain's new car market tumbled by 7.3% year-on-year in January, figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal.
A total of 149,279 vehicles were registered across the month, down by just under 12,000 from the same month last year. Diesel car sales again declined substantially, and has a market share of below 20% for the first time in twenty years. Petrol car registrations also dropped by 9.5%, however.
Top 10 best-selling cars in Britain 2019
The SMMT blames "continued confusion surround diesel and clean air zones and ongoing weak consumer and business confidence" for the fall. Private sales were hit the hardest - down 13.9% - with fleet registrations taking a less substantial 2.2% hit.
There is some good news, however: alternatively-fuelled cars continued their steady but significant rise throughout 2019, capturing a record 11.9% of the market.
Join the debate
Jeremy
I'm not sure that mild
I'm not sure that mild hybrids should be listed as 'alternatively fuelled vehicles'? This tech saves a small amount of fuel but the cars still can't drive a millimetre without using fossil fuel!
scotty5
Tell me the full story.
Mike Hawes says... Now we're blaming the government for moving the goalposts - is this guy for real?
As a private owner, I'm not going to buy a petrol, diesel or hybrid car in Jan 2020 because the government won't let me buy one in 2035 !!!!!!
The SMMT are unreal. For the past few years, I've been told I'm not going to buy a new car because of the uncertainty over Brexit but now that 'remain' is off the table, you'll note no mention of our leaving the EU as a factor.
The real question I ask myself is what are the January sales figures for France, Germany, Spain, Holland, Denmark etc. If they all show a similar decrease, how can the SMMT blame this on our government?
405line
I was wondering
What is a car sold today worth if it is to be obsolete in less than 15 years? The UK car market is going to collapse, I can't see it going any other way. Personally I don't care, can anyone say why the UK (ICE) car market won't collapse or be virtually worthless.
Add your comment