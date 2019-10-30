PSA and Fiat Chrysler merger could be announced tomorrow

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is holding merger talks with the PSA Group that would create one of the world’s biggest car groups, and reports suggest it will be detailed tomorrow.
A source apparently close to the tie-up told news agency Reuters that a deal would be announced this Thursday. Both companies confirmed the talks were taking place, with the Financial TImes reporting they have been ongoing since a proposed FCA-Renault merger went south earlier this year.
PSA issued a statement that said: “Following recent reports on a possible business combination between Groupe PSA and FCA Group, Groupe PSA confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world’s leading automotive groups.”
A similar statement from FCA read: “Following recent reports on a possible business combination between Groupe PSA and FCA Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world’s leading mobility groups.
“FCA has nothing further to add at this time.”
The potential merger would create a car giant worth around £40 billion and encompassing some of the world’s biggest car brands. FCA owns Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Ram, Lancia and Chrysler, while the PSA stable includes Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Vauxhall-Opel. The deal would ensure the massive investments in autonomy and electrification could be shared via greater economies of scale and development clout.
FCA has been looking for a partner for some time, and earlier this year held extended talks with Group Renault over a possible partnership. But those talks broke down after the two firms could not reach an agreement.
FCA wish to partner up, PSA wish to Dominate
"PSAFCA", not sure who's the stronger of the 2 groups but my guess is PSA although JEEP is a pretty strong worldwide brand.
A merger would be great for Alfa, Maserati but Lancia and DS brands may not survive. In short this deal makes sense for both.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Citytiger
So basically
Some of the worst vehicle manufacturers have joined together to save money and build even more crap, nice.. I suspect that Vauxhall plants in the UK will be the first to go, using Brexit as a convienient excuse..
Rick Maverick
Cyber anonymity
Keyboard rowdies lead a enviable life: throw out punches like a madman, and no one can stop them.
PSA is Europe's BEST managed car manufacturer. Proof: Peer reports, demand outstripping supply, folks willing to pay premium prices for semi premium brands, BEST margin (8,7%) of all bar Toyota (8,9%). Note: Better margin than Bimmer, Benz, Audi and massively overrated VW (4,1%)
aatbloke
Citytiger wrote:
Much depends upon whether Britain retains single market access, since WTO members rejected Britain's goods concession schedules proposals last year. As a consequence, should Britain not retain single market access, it would have to crash onto baseline WTO terms resulting in using most-favoured nation rules, which would be disastrous for British industries unable to compete with cheap imports or EU tariffs on exports. That scenario would certainly be to blame for auto manufacturers retaining their overhead reductions within the single market.
sabre
Not the best merger
Quality and reliability of FCA an PSA are not the best. Reliability of both companies has been at the bottom part of surveys, with rare, if any, exceptions. Merger with a Japanese company would do a lot to improve reliability and reputation. Alas, probably the Japanese companies will refuse.
Rick Maverick
Why this unfounded ridiculous
Why this unfounded ridiculous nonsense? Eat this: Peugeot ranks #1 in JD Power UK's Dependability study (BMW is very last). Note: AC does not allow links.
Antony Riley
Citytiger , explain where
Citytiger , explain where your facts are gleaned from regarding your ridiculous assertions. Or are you just expressing personal dislike, as PSA are doing rather well at the moment and their reliabilty is not at bad either.
Antony Riley
PLus FCA are doing very well
PLus FCA are doing very well too. Comments need facts to support biased information
Bangbox
History repeating itself perhaps
Will there be a new Citroen SM??
rmcondo
It will be interesting to see
It will be interesting to see what they'd call it and which individual brands would go.
For the former, I think, Chrysler Corporation.
For the latter, abandon Chrysler, Vauxhall, DS, Lancia.
Left with Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Alfa, Maserati, Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, arising from a massive cull and consolidation of products.
