Nissan reveals new brand logo

Nissan has unveiled a revised brand logo on its new electric Ariya SUV, which will be rolled out across its model range.

The logo is intended to mark a “key milestone” in the Japanese maker’s transformation plans, as it seeks to recover from recent poor results and its tarnished reputation as a result of the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

The firm said the new logo “looks to the future while staying proudly connected to the company’s rich heritage and tradition of innovation”.

The new logo will be applied to Nissan models as they are introduced or refreshed.

Helen Perry, Nissan Europe’s head of EVs, told Autocar: “It’s no coincidence that the launch of the Ariya and the new logo are happening at the same time. This really is the moment of change and a new era for Nissan.”

She continued: “The logo itself has maintained the sun and bar design element. The logo really brings forward the new mobility and electrification strategies that we have going forward as well as reflecting that the brand is more transparent, more human, more re-energised than we have seen of late.”

A number of car makers have recently revealed new logos, in a bid to revitalise brands in the new age of electric cars. Last year, Volkswagen unveiled a new brand identity alongside its ID 3 electric car, as part of its attempts to draw a line under the fallout from the Dieselgate scandal. Meanwhile, BMW showed a new two-dimensional logo earlier this year, intended to "convey openness and clarity”, said the Munich maker.

