Dieselgate: UK Volkswagen owners win ruling over emissions scandal

Nearly 90,000 Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen car owners win ruling in British compensation case saying brands did use unlawful ‘defeat devices’
6 April 2020

Volkswagen has lost the first major ruling in a landmark High Court lawsuit by owners in England and Wales affected by the Dieselgate emissions scandal

The class action lawsuit, which could be the largest consumer action in English legal history, involves almost 90,000 owners of AudiSeatSkoda and Volkswagen models. They are claiming for compensation over the installation of illegal ‘defeat devices’ to cheat European emissions standards. 

Lawyers for the owners say Volkswagen knowingly “cheated” these rules put in place to “save lives”  by installing an unlawful device designed to detect a rolling road test and alter the combustion process to reduce nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 40 times.  

The judge in the case, Mr Justice Waksman, ruled that “the software function in issue in this case is indeed a defeat device” under the classification defined by the European Union. The judge claimed he was “far from alone in this conclusion”, noting various courts and industry bodies that agree with the verdict.

He called Volkswagen's defence “highly flawed” and “absurd”, adding: “A software function which enables a vehicle to pass the test because it operates the vehicle in a way which is bound to past the test and in which it does not operate own the road is a fundamental subversion of the test and the objective behind it."

After the ruling, the head of group litigation at Slater and Gordon, which represents around 70,000 of the claimants, said in a statement: “This damning judgement confirms what our clients have known for a long time, but which Volkswagen has refused to accept: namely that Volkswagen fitted defeat devices into millions of vehicles in the UK in order to cheat emissions tests."

Volkswagen responded that it is “disappointed” in today’s ruling but that the “judgement relates only to preliminary issues”. The company intends to appeal.

“To be clear, today’s decision does not determine liability or any issues of causation or loss for any of the causes of action claimed," it said in a statement. "Volkswagen remains confident in our case that we are not liable to the claimants as alleged and the claimants did not suffer any loss.”

The first hearing began in December 2019, looking at whether the company’s ‘EA189’ diesel engine (sold in 1.2-litre, 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre capacities) featured such a device.

Despite today’s ruling, there are still further phases of the case, including determining 'causation' - i.e. whether or not the defeat device caused damage. These are due to play out at the end of this year or early 2021. If Volkswagen is ultimately found guilty, it could be ordered to pay hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation. 

Volkswagen denied compensation to many UK owners, claiming the cars weren't fitted with a ‘defeat device’ under UK law. Previous rulings to the contrary in other countries, such as the US, carry no weight in the UK, hence the need for the class action proceedings.

Comments
7

xxxx

6 April 2020

Despite the judges comments. UK goverment should have pursued it too, afterall the US and German gov. sure milked 'em

Electricvanman

6 April 2020

All these bleeding hearts hurting about all the pollution they caused. What a joke they underpaid excise duty and want money back because of that. What next will the owners of phevs be lining up next as they can't get 100+ mpg out of the Mickey Mouse mobiles. All money from VW fines to NHS as somebody has to pay for the Boris Bus claims. 

typos1

6 April 2020
Electricvanman wrote:

All these bleeding hearts hurting about all the pollution they caused. What a joke they underpaid excise duty and want money back because of that. What next will the owners of phevs be lining up next as they can't get 100+ mpg out of the Mickey Mouse mobiles. All money from VW fines to NHS as somebody has to pay for the Boris Bus claims. 

Wow, you must be the only non VW employee in the world whos actually defending them.

Citytiger

6 April 2020
Electricvanman wrote:

All these bleeding hearts hurting about all the pollution they caused. What a joke they underpaid excise duty and want money back because of that. What next will the owners of phevs be lining up next as they can't get 100+ mpg out of the Mickey Mouse mobiles. All money from VW fines to NHS as somebody has to pay for the Boris Bus claims. 

Dont be a dick all your life, do us all a favour and take a day off, do you realise the Boris won the election, Corbyn got defeated massively and we are leaving the EU. Stupid f***wit. 

405line

6 April 2020

Don't worry VW many people are still buying Golfs and other VAGness in fact I think the golf out sold the Ford Fiesta in the UK last month or something. Keep up the good fight VW from those vindictive and unforgiving UK owners.

typos1

6 April 2020
405line wrote:

Don't worry VW many people are still buying Golfs and other VAGness in fact I think the golf out sold the Ford Fiesta in the UK last month or something. Keep up the good fight VW from those vindictive and unforgiving UK owners.

Yeah, thats the strange thing, not only did they cheat and cause more pollution, the whole scandal caused diesel sales to fall which resulted in CO2 emissions rising all over Europe making gloal warming worse, but the public still buy their sh*te cars, weird. I ll never buy a VW Group vehicle as long as I live, not just cos of this but also cos theyre sh*te.

gavsmit

6 April 2020

Firstly, I don't understand what VW's defence is - they did something bad, it's been proven (they even issued a 'fix' for it) and they've forked out money to other countries, so what's their defence in the UK?!

Secondly, why do UK people still buy VW products from this company despite all this and declining standards of build / reliability whilst their prices rocket?

Maybe that's where VW's arrogance comes from - having a large loyal customer base who they can poop on from a high height but will still come back for more and pay handsomely for it.

VW has caused higher polution (and all the impact of that on everyone and the whole planet, not just VW owners), a substantial reduction in money to the Treasury for public services (from reduced road fund licence that their cars didn't deserve) and all the hassle to owners who had to have the 'fix' applied that then caused their cars to run terrible, and the resale implications of all that.

The only way they're going to get out of this is via a legal technicality via the efforts of a very expensive legal team rather than proving their innocence or that they are a company of integrity.

