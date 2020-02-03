New tax rules herald EV sales boom

How all this is worked out will already be familiar to company car drivers. The tax, known as benefit-in-kind (BIK), is expressed as a percentage of the car’s list price. For example, a Vauxhall Astra 1.2 turbo petrol with CO2 measured at 99g/km currently falls into the 23% tax band. That figure is further modified by the employee’s salary tax band, so those who earn more, pay more.

To give an idea of how generous the new tax rates will be, the driver of a Nissan Leaf EV currently pays between £871 and £1960 in company car tax, depending on their salary. From next April it falls into a 0% tax band, meaning they’ll pay nothing. That generosity from the government lasts only a year, but the following tax year the Leaf bill rises to just £54-£122, then £109-£245 the year after that (company car taxes rise annually with the same inevitability as rail fares).

It’s even more striking when you compare the figures for EVs against combustion-engined cars. While a Tesla Model S costing £97,700 will attract a 0% company car tax from April, a slightly cheaper Mercedes-Benz S450L AMG Line will cost the driver a whopping £13,116 a year in tax.

Preparations are under way. Hyundai, for example, has revised its EV range and is making sure cars are available. EVs such as the Kona small SUV have been in short supply, but that will change by April. “We expect there to be a surge for our fully electric vehicles and we will be seeing greater availability of those models this year and beyond,” said Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK.

Businesses are also revising their electric vehicle policies, some radically. Consulting and IT firm Atos, for example, now offers electric cars only to any new employee signing up to its company fleet scheme.

Charge point firm Pod Point, meanwhile, has reported “record” demand for installations at businesses over the past six months. “With the BIK change, we expect to see a massive increase in company car drivers going electric. It’s going to turn the industry on its head,” Pod Point CEO Erik Fairbairn said.

It won’t all go smoothly. The BVRLA’s Keaney points out that a surge in demand can only come if there are enough EVs available on the market. One Atos employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, grumbled that delivery times for new electric cars were so long that the policy had in effect imposed a ban on company cars.

Some companies, however, don’t offer their employees the option of an electric car. Sometimes this is because they have a deal with just one manufacturer, which might not yet sell an EV. For example, Serco and Capita, both service companies, only use Ford, which won’t have an EV available until the (pricey) Mustang Mach-E arrives late in the year.