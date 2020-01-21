UK Government doubles funding for EV infrastructure

The Department for Transport (DfT) will double its EV charger funding to £10 million, with a focus on residential chargers, as it seeks to encourage more urban dwellers to go electric.
This is the second time the Government has doubled its EV infrastructure funding allowance; last August, £2.5m was allocated to the installation of EV chargers in residential areas, matching a £2.5m pledge made in 2017.
The latest cash injection will go towards installing an additional 3600 streetside chargers across the UK. It could also fund the development of a publicly accessible charger monitoring platform that would show whether individual facilities are in use or out of order.
The DfT says such a system “could then be used by developers and incorporated into sat-navs and route-mapping apps”.
The Government claims to have supported the installation of more than 24,000 public charging points to date, including 2400 rapid chargers, as part of its Road to Zero strategy.
This latest investment, however, follows a wave of criticism from automotive industry leaders and experts about the slow roll-out of EV infrastructure in the UK.
Jaguar Land Rover UK boss Rawdon Glover, for example, said last year: “I’d like to see a faster roll-out of infrastructure in terms of scale, of course, especially in light of the Government’s stated Road to Zero ambitions, but I also think there need to be steps to make what we have today more usable.”
Last week, DfT minister of state George Freeman claimed the only way the Government can meet its goal of stopping sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2040 is through investment in infrastructure and promotion of EVs.
Join the debate
xxxx
Experiences
Any Leaf or Model3 owners out there? I ask as I often wonder what percentage of your charge is from home versus what was bought Streetside (other than 0p electricity).
It's slightly annoying that data collected from BEV's regarding this has never been published but I'm pretty sure it's known.
Onlineo
Oooh £10m of funding. Sounds
For street or public chargers to work properly your car should be connected to your home electric account. Then you pay the same rate to fill up everywhere. Obviously there could be higher fees for the 50kwh, 150kwh and 350kwh chargers as these cost a lot to install... But when publicly funded it makes sense that all the public can access it at the same rate as home charging.
si73
Onlineo wrote:
But then at home charging must vary depending on who you pay your bills to, which contract you may be stuck in and probably regional differences as well?
Add your comment