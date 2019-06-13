New Renault Megane facelift: plug-in hybrid variant spotted

Renault will unveil an updated Megane later this year, with a plug-in hybrid variant, due as part of the firm's rapid electrification expansion, spotted for the first time.

The Ford Focus rival first went on sale in 2016, but the competition has moved on since then. A new Ford Focus has since arrived, with the next-generation Volkswagen Golf and Seat Leon due next year. Renault updated the Kadjar SUV late last year, recently revealed a tweaked Koleos, and will launch an all-new Clio and Captur later this year.

Like the mechanically-related Kadjar, expect a subtle design evolution for the updated Megane. The front end bears the most disguise, suggesting alterations to the grille, headlights and bumper. At the rear, a reshaped tailgate and LED lighting profile will help to foster the familiar resemblance with the 2019 Clio.

Something else shared with the Clio, and a first for the Megane in any guise, will be a new hybridised variant. Launching in 2020, it will form a crucial part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s Drive the Future plan, which is targeting 20 electrified Renaults to hit the market by 2022.