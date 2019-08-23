Lynk&Co 03 Cyan Concept is fastest four-door at Nurburgring

World Touring Car team Cyan Racing claims to have broken the front-wheel-drive and four-door lap records at the Nürburgring with its Lynk&Co 03 Cyan Concept.

A lap time of 7min 20.143sec marks a three-second improvement over Jaguar’s limited-run XE SV Project 8, which broke its own four-door record just last month. However, that car was in full production guise, while Cyan’s model remains a “mass production-based” concept for now.

The previous fastest front-wheel-drive record was held by the Renault Mégane RS Trophy R, which set a time of 7min 40.1sec ahead of its launch earlier this year.

The 03 Cyan Concept is a road-legal reworking of Geely-owned Lynk&Co’s World Touring Car (WTCR) racer, and is being tested as part of a development programme for what the company calls “an extended performance offer”.

The record-setting car was powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 521bhp and 372lb ft, but it is not clear if this powertrain will reach any kind of production beyond racing.