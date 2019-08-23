Lynk&Co 03 Cyan Concept is fastest four-door at Nurburgring

World Touring Car team Cyan Racing claims to have broken the front-wheel-drive and four-door lap records at the Nürburgring with its Lynk&Co 03 Cyan Concept.
A lap time of 7min 20.143sec marks a three-second improvement over Jaguar’s limited-run XE SV Project 8, which broke its own four-door record just last month. However, that car was in full production guise, while Cyan’s model remains a “mass production-based” concept for now.
The previous fastest front-wheel-drive record was held by the Renault Mégane RS Trophy R, which set a time of 7min 40.1sec ahead of its launch earlier this year.
The 03 Cyan Concept is a road-legal reworking of Geely-owned Lynk&Co’s World Touring Car (WTCR) racer, and is being tested as part of a development programme for what the company calls “an extended performance offer”.
The record-setting car was powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 521bhp and 372lb ft, but it is not clear if this powertrain will reach any kind of production beyond racing.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
OMG!!!!
Anyone here think this looks like the Porsche GT3RS that Matt Prior just reviewed in Autocars latest video?, the Lynk&Co definitely has design cues I think of a 911 or a Panamera, maybe it’s the color?
Peter Cavellini.
abkq
The front reminds me of
The front reminds me of Cayenne / Macan.
But overall there is something Saab about it, especially in profile. The '& Co' bit in Lynk & Co is daft. If Geely manages to buy the Saab brand from its current owner it would be a perfect fit - two Swedish car makers under one roof, one sporty (Saab), the other sensible (Volvo)
Peter Cavellini
Design...
just looking at the other images you can see at least five maybe six other brand design cues?!
Peter Cavellini.
