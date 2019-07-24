Jaguar XE SV Project 8 breaks own Nurburgring lap record

The hardcore Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has broken its own Nürburgring lap record for a four-door production car by 2.9 seconds, lapping the circuit in 7min 18.361sec.

The new time was set by Project 8 development driver Vincent Radermecker, who was also at the wheel when the car initially broke the record with a 7min 21.23sec lap time in November 2017.

The record was previously held by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which set a time of 7min 32sec in 2016.

No modifications were made to the Project 8’s 592bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 for the improved time, but Jaguar said a set of new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R road tyres were fitted to “maximise performance and steering precision”.

The record was broken on both occasions by range-topping two-seat Track Pack variants of the Project 8.

Jamal Hameedi, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations’ engineering director, said: “The original Nürburgring time set by Jaguar XE SV Project 8 demonstrated the extreme performance envelope of the world’s fastest production sedan, but the SV team is driven by a motorsport mentality and we knew Project 8 could go even faster.