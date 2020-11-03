Luc Donckerwolke rejoins Hyundai after resigning in April

Former Hyundai Group head of design operations Luc Donckerwolke has rejoined the firm that he resigned from just over six months ago.

The celebrated Belgian designer has returned at an executive vice-president level in a new position that allows him to be based at Hyundai's Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany. His title will be chief creative officer and head of design communications for the Hyundai Group.

Donckerwolke first joined the group in 2016, taking over from Peter Schreyer as global chief designer. As well as shaping the look of the latest Genesis models, he was influential in adapting Hyundai's and Kia’s design languages for the latest generation.

Prior to that, he had an illustrious career at the Volkswagen Group as chief designer for Lamborghini, Seat and Bentley, also holding lesser roles at Skoda and Audi. He’s credited with designing the original Skoda Octavia and Fabia, the Audi A2, the Lamborghini Murciélago and Gallardo and the Bentley Flying Spur, plus numerous other vehicles.

In his new role he will push growth of the Genesis luxury brand and the newly established Ioniq electric vehicle sub-brand, among other things.

The Hyundai and Genesis global design department will continue to be led by Sangyup Lee, with Karim Habib responsible for Kia design.

