The hunt for new car tech: Why Skoda is backing start-ups in Israel

There are now three Digilab locations: in Prague, Beijing and, since 2018, Tel Aviv, where the operation is run in partnership with Skoda importer Champion Motors. “We decided we needed to be where the innovations are born,” says Skoda Digilab boss Jamila Placha.

Skoda has particular reason beyond start-ups to be interested in Israel: it is the biggest-selling European car firm in the country, and fourth overall, with 21,057 sales there last year, buoyed by historical ties between the Czech Republic and Israel.

The particular appeal of Israel is the sort of technology being developed, which stems from the company’s history and ideology. Israel presents itself as a ‘start-up nation’, which results in a stubborn, determined mentality, with people encouraged to develop and champion ideas without worrying about failure. And with few natural resources and inhospitable terrain, the government has identified and pushed technology as a way of growing its export economy.

Israeli start-ups are particularly strong in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and sensor-based hardware, largely based on systems and technology originally developed for use by the well-funded Israeli military. “The fact Israel start-ups are not just about software but hardware makes it different from elsewhere in the world,” adds Placha. “That’s why we chose to come here.”

Another difference is that, thanks to Israel’s compulsory military service and push for higher education, the average age of a start-up founder is about 40, much higher than elsewhere. “It means they’re more mature, with better-developed ideas,” says Placha.

The Tel Aviv Digilab essentially comprises four people, whose role is to scout start-ups and build connections. It’s a more broad role than just looking for technology that could be fitted to the next Kodiaq: Skoda’s digital team constantly reviews business needs across its company – ranging from car tech to production and even HR – and tasks the Digilab with finding start-ups that could help. The Digilab’s role, as Maier puts it, is to “listen to problems in the company, and to go and find solutions to bring back”.

It does that by helping start-ups to develop their businesses to grow and attract backing. The goal is for the technology those start-ups are working on to be adopted by Skoda and, ultimately, other brands in the wider Volkswagen Group. Skoda isn’t the only VW brand active in the Tel Aviv tech scene, or scouting start-ups more widely. While each brand has been given a particular focus (Skoda’s is cybersecurity, Audi leads on autonomy), they have freedom to consider all start-ups, given that everything, ultimately, feeds to the wider group.