The hunt for new car tech: Why Skoda is backing start-ups in Israel

Israel’s car market is tiny, with just 271,321 sold last year, and the country has absolutely no car industry of its own. Yet the Israeli city of Tel Aviv is fast becoming an automotive hotspot, with major manufacturers racing to establish a presence there.
Their interest lies in Tel Aviv’s thriving start-up scene, which is developing both software and hardware that can be applied to the car industry: a notable example is navigation app Waze. Of more than 6000 start-ups in Israel (a number second only to Silicon Valley), around 640 are working on automotive projects – and more are working on technology that could ultimately be applied to the industry.
With electrification, autonomy and other developments forcing car makers to look to the tech world for help, there is a race to find and identify start-ups with systems that could accelerate progress. Car firms have realised they can’t develop all the technology needed alone. That’s why, as Skoda boss Bernhard Maier explains: “Silo thinking is out, and partnering is in.”
But dealing with small, fast-paced and volatile start-ups can be a challenge for lumbering car behemoths, with their massive infrastructures and long production lead times. So, in 2016, Skoda established a stand-alone company called Skoda Digilab, initially with just six staff. It is not an investment vehicle: instead, it is tasked with finding startups developing technology that could benefit Skoda, and helping them with product and business development.
