Skoda boss plays down plans to reposition as budget brand

CEO Bernhard Maier also hinted that the Czech brand is interested in producing smaller, entry-level cars
James Attwood, digital editor
28 October 2019

Skoda boss Bernhard Maier has played down reports that Volkswagen Group bosses want the Czech brand to become more budget-oriented in the future – but has hinted that the firm is interested in looking into developing entry-level models.

As reported by Autocar, the prospect of Skoda effectively becoming the Group’s entry-level brand is understood to have been considered by chief Herbert Diess as part of a number of moves to increase differentiation between its brands. Those plans could also involve Seat being rebranded as its premium performance division, Cupra.

Asked about the reports at the Smart Mobility Summit in Israel, where he is giving the key-note address, Maier said: “We have a clear brand strategy, which was made three years ago, and this is still correct.

"Skoda has a clear brand picture, probably one of the clearest in the market. We stand for value for money, for reliability, for roominess, for more car for the money. We always position our cars at the very end of the relevant segments so you get, say, an A-class car with an A-plus car approach, and this is all combined now with our very interesting future-oriented crystalline design language rooted in the Czech Republic.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

“All this together means something like smart understatement, which has helped us to find customers. This is a value package which many of our customers appreciate, and we will continue like this.”

However, Maier did suggest that Skoda could look at launching new entry-level models – but only if it can find more production capacity. The firm is currently unable to meet demand for its range, particularly its successful SUV trio.

“What we face, especially in Europe, is that the demand for our cars is still higher than supply,” added Maier. “We are looking for new production facilities, but there’s no room for improvement in our current facilities, so we need new capacity to meet our demand. Once we have more capacity, we will also be able to tackle more of the entry segments, which we will be happy to do.”

Maier didn't specify what sort of model that could entail. Skoda is leading the Volkswagen Group’s push in the India and other developing countries, where small A-segment models remain popular. In Europe, its smallest car is the recently launched electric Citigo-e iV.

The Volkswagen Group is also developing a new entry-level electric model on the MEB platform, which it aims to launch before 2023. Development of that model is being led by Seat, but it will also spawn Volkswagen and Skoda versions.

READ MORE

New 2020 Skoda Octavia leaks out on configurator

New Skoda Octavia vRS hits the road ahead of 2020 debut

New Seat Mii Electric priced from £19,300 in UK

Join the debate

Comments
2

streaky

28 October 2019

From a UK perspective, I've always thought that the VW Group had too many brands that are difficult to differentiate, with them all treading on each others' toes.  All there seems to be between Skoda and VW models is that Skodas are bigger and VWs have marginally classier interiors.  Equally, there is much overlap between VWs and Audis - I always thought VW trying to move into A8 territory with the Phaeton was a mistake.  As for Seat - how long has it been mooted that it should become the sporty Alfa Romeo of the group?  That is still a work in progress as it continues to produce models not far off from Skodas.  I understand that in other markets, the brands might be perceived differently.  Seats are probably the first choice for patriotic Spaniards, the Phaeton was apparently popular in China and I would imagine that Skodas provide a full range in countries where the rest of the Group's badges are hardly known.  I'm glad I'm not the head of the VW Group trying to sort this all out - no one seems to have managed it yet!

catnip

28 October 2019

Its good to hear a manufacturer talking about entry level vehicles and A-segment models. Most of the attention nowadays seems to be on every last version of an SUV, or premium models, a strategy which doesn't offer anything of interest to the new or young driver. Skoda is one of the few who've mentioned how important the A-segment can be for attracting buyers to the brand, something that all manufacturers used to think was important, even if the profitability was lower with those vehicles: If those buyers were happy with what they were offered they were more likely to stay with the manufacturer as their needs changed. Surely there's still some time left for all these manufacturers to think rather more long-term than they do at present.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week