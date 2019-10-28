Skoda boss plays down plans to reposition as budget brand

Skoda boss Bernhard Maier has played down reports that Volkswagen Group bosses want the Czech brand to become more budget-oriented in the future – but has hinted that the firm is interested in looking into developing entry-level models.
As reported by Autocar, the prospect of Skoda effectively becoming the Group’s entry-level brand is understood to have been considered by chief Herbert Diess as part of a number of moves to increase differentiation between its brands. Those plans could also involve Seat being rebranded as its premium performance division, Cupra.
Asked about the reports at the Smart Mobility Summit in Israel, where he is giving the key-note address, Maier said: “We have a clear brand strategy, which was made three years ago, and this is still correct.
"Skoda has a clear brand picture, probably one of the clearest in the market. We stand for value for money, for reliability, for roominess, for more car for the money. We always position our cars at the very end of the relevant segments so you get, say, an A-class car with an A-plus car approach, and this is all combined now with our very interesting future-oriented crystalline design language rooted in the Czech Republic.
streaky
Too many brands?
From a UK perspective, I've always thought that the VW Group had too many brands that are difficult to differentiate, with them all treading on each others' toes. All there seems to be between Skoda and VW models is that Skodas are bigger and VWs have marginally classier interiors. Equally, there is much overlap between VWs and Audis - I always thought VW trying to move into A8 territory with the Phaeton was a mistake. As for Seat - how long has it been mooted that it should become the sporty Alfa Romeo of the group? That is still a work in progress as it continues to produce models not far off from Skodas. I understand that in other markets, the brands might be perceived differently. Seats are probably the first choice for patriotic Spaniards, the Phaeton was apparently popular in China and I would imagine that Skodas provide a full range in countries where the rest of the Group's badges are hardly known. I'm glad I'm not the head of the VW Group trying to sort this all out - no one seems to have managed it yet!
catnip
Its good to hear a
Its good to hear a manufacturer talking about entry level vehicles and A-segment models. Most of the attention nowadays seems to be on every last version of an SUV, or premium models, a strategy which doesn't offer anything of interest to the new or young driver. Skoda is one of the few who've mentioned how important the A-segment can be for attracting buyers to the brand, something that all manufacturers used to think was important, even if the profitability was lower with those vehicles: If those buyers were happy with what they were offered they were more likely to stay with the manufacturer as their needs changed. Surely there's still some time left for all these manufacturers to think rather more long-term than they do at present.
