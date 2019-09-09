Ferrari shelves plan for entry-level Dino model

Ferrari has no imminent plans for a modern-day Dino, although chief commercial officer Enrico Galliera has refused to rule it out entirely.

When asked if the new Dino was dead, he said: “I would never use the word dead in the future strategy. [But] it’s certainly not something that we're planning shortly.”

A V6-powered, entry-level Dino was on the drawing board as recently as 2016. At the time, then-Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne said both a reintroduction of the famous Dino name and a V6 engine were possible.

The plans have since been shelved; Ferrari’s fifth model line instead became the SF90 Stradale, revealed earlier this year as the brand’s first plug-in hybrid.

That launch was part of new boss Louis Camilleri's revised strategy, in which 15 models will arrive by 2022, including the four already revealed this year: the F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale, F8 Spider and 812 GTS.

Rather than developing a new Dino, which would be the cheapest model in the line-up, Ferrari is instead choosing to focus on growth through new segments, especially higher-priced models, such as the SF90 Stradale. That car costs 25% more than the rest of the Ferrari range.

Galliera said: “Our product line-up is basically trying to redesign our positioning, but we don’t feel there is a need for an entry-price [model] in our product range, and we plan to remain consistent with what we already declared we want to do.”

