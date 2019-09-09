Ferrari shelves plan for entry-level Dino model

V6-powered Porsche 718 Boxster rival was set to be the cheapest model in the Italian firm's line-up
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
9 September 2019

Ferrari has no imminent plans for a modern-day Dino, although chief commercial officer Enrico Galliera has refused to rule it out entirely.

When asked if the new Dino was dead, he said: “I would never use the word dead in the future strategy. [But] it’s certainly not something that we're planning shortly.”

A V6-powered, entry-level Dino was on the drawing board as recently as 2016. At the time, then-Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne said both a reintroduction of the famous Dino name and a V6 engine were possible.

The plans have since been shelved; Ferrari’s fifth model line instead became the SF90 Stradale, revealed earlier this year as the brand’s first plug-in hybrid.

That launch was part of new boss Louis Camilleri's revised strategy, in which 15 models will arrive by 2022, including the four already revealed this year: the F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale, F8 Spider and 812 GTS.

Rather than developing a new Dino, which would be the cheapest model in the line-up, Ferrari is instead choosing to focus on growth through new segments, especially higher-priced models, such as the SF90 Stradale. That car costs 25% more than the rest of the Ferrari range.

Galliera said: “Our product line-up is basically trying to redesign our positioning, but we don’t feel there is a need for an entry-price [model] in our product range, and we plan to remain consistent with what we already declared we want to do.”

Read more

SF90 Stradale hybrid is most powerful Ferrari road car yet

Ferrari unleashes new F8 Spider as McLaren 720S Spider rival​

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

Join the debate

Comments
2

LindaSRobertson

9 September 2019
 
My last month's online earning was $21930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.......... 
 
HERE →   www.prizebest.com  

erolorhun

9 September 2019

A shame

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...