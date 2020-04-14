The fastest production cars in the world

Autocar road test review: Koenigsegg CC8S (2002-2004)
6. Bugatti Veyron 16.4 - 253.8mph
At the time it was the most expensive and most powerful road car ever built, but VW Group bosses wanted the Bugatti Veyron to be officially the fastest car in the world as well. An 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine produced 987bhp from the factory, with a seven-speed automatic gearbox sending power all four wheels. The car had to be put into its Top Speed Mode for the run, activated with a special key that retracts the rear spoiler, shuts the front air diffuser and lowers the ground clearance to just 6.5cm. The result? A record-breaking 253.8mph at VW’s Ehra-Lessien test facility.
5. SSC Ultimate Aero TT - 256.1mph
SSC, then known as Shelby Supercars, produced the Ultimate Aero for seven years - not a long lifespan, but long enough to overtake Bugatti in the top speed stakes. In September 2007, the 1183bhp, twin-turbocharged V8 hypercar used a temporarily-closed two-lane stretch of public road near the Washington company’s headquarters to set an average top speed of just over 256mph.
4. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport - 267.8mph
Not happy to have the record taken from them, and by an American car at that, Bugatti gave the Veyron a substantial overhaul in order to raise its top speed even further and have a new go at winning the title. The Veyron Super Sport was limited to just 30 cars, with each one seeing power output boosted to 1184bhp and aerodynamics overhauled to cope with the forces it would experience beyond 250mph. In July 2010, Bugatti test driver Pierre Henri Raphanel lapped the Ehra-Lessien oval at 267.856mph.
3. Hennessey Venom GT - 270.4mph
American tuning house Hennessey Performance Engineering is no stranger to speed, having previously taken its Dodge Viper-based Venom beyond 215mph. It was the Venom GT, which used a Lotus Exige as its foundation, that would go on to steal the record from Bugatti - though not without controversy. In February 2014, on the 3.2-mile space shuttle landing runway at Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre, it recorded a one-way speed of 270.49mph. However, NASA wouldn’t let Hennessey attempt an opposite direction run, and so didn’t qualify for an official Guinness World Record.
2. Koenigsegg Agera RS - 277.8mph
When it used a customer-owned Agera RS to earn the outright world record top speed in 2017, Koenigsegg also took the record for the highest speed ever recorded on a public road. Mercedes had held that particular crown since 1938 when a highly modified W125 Grand Prix car managed 268mph on a closed stretch of Autobahn. As an indication of 80 years of progress, the Agera RS was entirely standard, with the company’s optional 1MW engine package producing a colossal 1360bhp.
1. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ - 304.7mph
The undisputed top speed champion is once again a Bugatti. Again limited to 30 customer cars, like the Veyron Super Sport, this purpose-built speed machine was taken to 304.773mph by British sportscar veteran Andy Wallace at the VW Group’s Ehra-Lessien test track. Appropriately nicknamed Thor (because it brings the thunder), the Chiron’s quad-turbocharged W16 engine produced 1578bhp in record-setting guise. It was given a new gearbox with longer ratios, and front and rear bumpers that were optimised for high speed runs.
jmd67
Only the LaFerrari isn't as fast as P1 is it?
Ex Cop
jmd67 wrote:
In Solomondrin's "Hyper 5" megatest between the LaFerrari, Veyron Super Sport, P1, Huayra and 918 the LaFerrari was faster than the P1 around the track - as was the 918.
Ex Cop
Autocar wrote:
The Pagani Huayra hits 230 mph, so would be a worthy inclusion to this list.
StuM82
Ferrari truth
bezor Ta
jmd67 wrote:
When driven by the same professional diver, P1 is just a few tenths faster, on SOME tracks. But it needs to get into race mode, which means an inch above tarmac and needs that huge surfboard wing to do so. I think Mclaren regrets that race mode as it clearly demonstrates how much better LaFerrari really is. Maybe that is why LaF is the most expensive and desirable of the 3 and keep increasing in value. But people keep saying Ferrari owns auto journalists and force them to write good things about Ferrari. As if they would be the only ones. Do they also force customers and random people to love their cars?
flt158
Bugatti Chiron
Safe driving
Marc
Regardless of top speed, the
bowsersheepdog
Speed limitations
Peter Cavellini
Cars.
Well, here we are nearly four years on, we've gone through 300mph, 0-60mph now under 2seconds (unofficially I think?), what's next?
