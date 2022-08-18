BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster makes UK debut at Salon Privé
UP NEXT
2025 Jaguar EV to be £100,000 four-door GT with 430-mile range

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster makes UK debut at Salon Privé

America's 1817bhp hypercar gets convertible treatment – but costs nearly $1 million more than coupé
News
3 mins read
20 April 2023

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster made its public debut in the UK at Salon Privé 2023 in London as the open-top variant of the Texan firm's Venom F5.

It is fitted with the same 1817bhp Fury V8 engine and is expected to become the world's fastest convertible, with a claimed top speed over 300mph.

Created after an outcry from fans, the Venom F5 Roadster is nearly identical to its coupé sibling, bar the removable 8kg roof – which Hennessey calls a “work of art” and expects owners to display in their “art galleries” – and a glass window for viewing the engine.

Related articles

The 6.6-litre V8 returns, mid-mounted in the same carbonfibre tub and connected to a seven-speed single-clutch automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. 

With that power, Hennessey expects the F5 Roadster to surpass its own ‘world’s fastest convertible’ record of 265.6 mph, currently held by the Venom GT Spyder, its last convertible, released 12 years ago.

The American firm, notable for its speed-centric approach to car design, said the hypercar has been built to exceed 300mph, although it's limited to a currently unspecified speed when the roof is removed.

A 0-62mph time has also not yet been specified, but expect it to be slightly slower than the coupé’s 2.6sec due to the roadster’s added 20kg of weight (now 1405kg) come about from the need for a more rigid chassis.

“If you go out and do 100mph in a fast car, then you go and get in a boat with the open top and go 100mph, you feel like you're going 300mph,” boss John Hennessey told Autocar.

“I’ve been wanting to build the F5 Roadster because I just felt like the visceral feel, the sensation, the sound, hearing Fury [the engine] unleash all 1817bhp sitting right behind your ears, with the wind and just the overall sensory overload, [is something] which I personally enjoy and know some of our customers do and will as well.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD

View all latest drives

Back to top

Speaking about the roof, he added: “I wanted something that’s not just going to be tilted up against the wall in your garage but something that's like a sculptured piece of artwork, that would sit in [a client’s] art gallery or in their living room. It really is a beautiful piece of artwork. Little details like that really matter to our clients.”

The car also has a number of “easter eggs”, Hennessey said, which include reverse naca ducts built into the taillights that push out hot air from the engine and the F-shaped keyfobs that each contain a piece of the space shuttle Endeavour – the second-to-last one that left Earth.

John hennessey founder and ceo

Advertisement
Back to top

“We didn’t set out to build those [things] in the car; its purpose was always to be the absolute fastest," said Hennessey. "But Covid slowed down the supply chain, so our designers had more time to build in these little easter eggs.”

Just 30 Venom F5 Roadsters will be made, each priced at $3 million (£2.5m), and they’re already sold out. The coupé, also sold out, was priced from £2.1m (£1.7m).

Roadster production will begin later this year, with deliveries expected from early 2023.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
jason_recliner 19 August 2022

It won't do 480km/h with the roof off? Pfft! Actually, that's probably sensible.

sabre 18 August 2022

Some say that Hennessey cars in france are fueled by cognac.

Nickktod 18 August 2022

As long as it's four star..

Latest Drives

mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD

View all latest drives