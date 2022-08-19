Bugatti's 1578bhp Mistral roadster bows out W16 engine

Bugatti will bow-out its iconic W16 engine with the Mistral, a roadster based on the Chiron hypercar, as the firm heads towards a hybridised and electric future.

The Mistral is not simply a Chiron with the top cut off, Bugatti designers insist, but a new car, with a tweaked monocoque, and a fresh design that takes cues from the one-off Voiture Noire, and Bolide and Divo concepts. It is priced at €5 million (£4.2m) and limited to just 99 models, all of which are already sold out.

Officially called the Bugatti W16 Mistral, it is a swansong for the 8.0-litre powerplant, and uses ther 1578bhp version that powered the Chiron Super Sport 300+ to a record-breaking 304.773mph in 2019. Bugatti has indicated that it intends the Mistral to become the world’s fastest roadster, a record held by the 265.6mph Hennessey Venom GT Spyder.

The roadster also “completes the circle” of the W16 era, design director Achim Anscheidt told Autocar, which started in 2005 with the iconic Bugatti Veyron. Although the engine powering the Mistral has been heavily uprated since that first outing, now with four turbochargers. Achim added that the W16 was the “ultimate selling point” for the hypercar firm

It’s, in typical Bugatti fashion, an expensive-looking machine, clad in carbon, and with a more sportier feel than the Chiron on which it is based.

It also gets two huge air intakes directly above the seats, which Bugatti Rimac chairman Mate Rimac says, connects you to the car and the W16 engine like no other Bugatti ever has.

“It’s immediately imbued with a sense of exclusivity,” added Anscheidt. “We have created the last of its kind. The story of this car is that, apart from being a roadster, it breathes Bugatti DNA in utmost simplicity and elegance.”