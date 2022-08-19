BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bugatti's 1578bhp Mistral roadster bows out W16 engine
UP NEXT
Koenigsegg CC8S reborn for 2022 with 'other-worldly' 1366bhp V8

Bugatti's 1578bhp Mistral roadster bows out W16 engine

Car "completes the circle" of the W16 era, but isn't just a Chiron with the "top cut off"
News
3 mins read
19 August 2022

Bugatti will bow-out its iconic W16 engine with the Mistral, a roadster based on the Chiron hypercar, as the firm heads towards a hybridised and electric future.

The Mistral is not simply a Chiron with the top cut off, Bugatti designers insist, but a new car, with a tweaked monocoque, and a fresh design that takes cues from the one-off Voiture Noire, and Bolide and Divo concepts. It is priced at €5 million (£4.2m) and limited to just 99 models, all of which are already sold out.

Officially called the Bugatti W16 Mistral, it is a swansong for the 8.0-litre powerplant, and uses ther 1578bhp version that powered the Chiron Super Sport 300+ to a record-breaking 304.773mph in 2019. Bugatti has indicated that it intends the Mistral to become the world’s fastest roadster, a record held by the 265.6mph Hennessey Venom GT Spyder.

Related articles

The roadster also “completes the circle” of the W16 era, design director Achim Anscheidt told Autocar, which started in 2005 with the iconic Bugatti Veyron. Although the engine powering the Mistral has been heavily uprated since that first outing, now with four turbochargers. Achim added that the W16 was the “ultimate selling point” for the hypercar firm

It’s, in typical Bugatti fashion, an expensive-looking machine, clad in carbon, and with a more sportier feel than the Chiron on which it is based.

It also gets two huge air intakes directly above the seats, which Bugatti Rimac chairman Mate Rimac says, connects you to the car and the W16 engine like no other Bugatti ever has.

“It’s immediately imbued with a sense of exclusivity,” added Anscheidt. “We have created the last of its kind. The story of this car is that, apart from being a roadster, it breathes Bugatti DNA in utmost simplicity and elegance.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

At the front, the Mistral gets distinctive headlights with a vertically stacked four-LED design, and the iconic horseshoe grille is widened and made to look deeper, such as on the Divo. It also gets a similar bonnet design to the concept, albeit less raucous. 

A distinctive wrap-around windscreen which blends into the side windows, similar to what was previewed on the La Voiture Noire, gives the roadster a unique look and creates a “visor effect”, Bugatti says. 

However, it is the rear of the car that “challenged” designers the most, and a road-legal version of the Bolide’s distinctive X-shaped rear lights has made it to production. A square exhaust, as seen on both the Chiron and Veyron, replaces the double twin pipes used on the Chiron Super Sport.

Inside, the interior is near-identical to its sibling, but with a special gear shifter, which emcopasses within amber the famous ‘dancing elephant’ originally designed by sculptor Rembrandt Bugatti, brother of Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti. This can be customised to hold anything the customer choses. 

A roof cover will also come with the car, but it won’t be usable when driving, and purely for keeping occupants dry, and the interior safe, while stationary.

Advertisement
Back to top

Aerodynamics play a big role here too, with a lack of roof requiring complex designs of how to keep the car planted, as well as where the air will flow, deputy design director Frank Heyl said.

This has resulted in a number of unique features, including guiding air flow through gaps between the four LEDs of the headlights, which exits at the side doors, then flowing again through side intakes which then leave between the rear lights.

Heyl said: “Customers begged us to do an open-top car, and that is why we took the record engine and put it into something that gives you the sensation of an open-top car, where you can hear the induction noise and the turbo. The experience is just amazing.

“I think it is a respectable end to the Chiron-platform era.”

Used cars for sale

 Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi EcoDynamics 2 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£7,250
87,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,750
4,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 2 SERIES 1.5 218i M Sport DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,250
30,780miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T Acenta Premium 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,995
97,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi SRi Euro 5 5dr
2010
£2,499
90,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,485
8,164miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-DTEC SR Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,485
114,919miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 6 SERIES 3.0 640d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£18,284
77,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Fiat Punto 1.4 Easy Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr (Euro 5)
2013
£3,999
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 19 August 2022

And this how you out Lamborghini Lamborghini!, a Car more wild looking than anything else.

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives