Ex-Audi sales boss to oversee European launch of Genesis

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has stepped up plans for an imminent European market launch, appointing former Audi sales boss Dominique Boesch as its first managing director for the region.

Boesch will begin his role at the new Genesis Motor Europe headquarters in Germany on 1 October, reporting directly to global brand boss Jaehoon Chang.

He joins following 20 years at Audi, where he held roles including sales director for France, head of European sales and managing director in Korea, Japan and China. Most recently, he was in charge of developing the brand’s global retail strategy.

He said: “I feel privileged and excited to join Genesis Motor Europe and bring an ambitious Korean contender to the region. The brand will stand out through dynamic design, athletic performance, truly premium customer service and a driving experience tailored to European roads.

“Europe is the spiritual home of the premium car market and I am certain that the Genesis models we plan to launch here will be a pleasant surprise to many.”

The Korean brand has yet to confirm when it will launch in the region or what its initial model line-up will comprise. It was initially planning a roll-out in 2020, with the UK market a key focus.

Boesch's appointment follows that of former Aston Martin and Maserati executive Enrique Lorenzana as head of sales for Genesis in Europe.

Bringing Lorenzana on board gives some indication of the premium market Genesis will be aiming for in Europe. He most recently served as Aston Martin’s head of European sales, following a seven-year spell at Maserati. The Spaniard has also worked at Audi and fellow Hyundai-owned brand Kia.

Genesis boss William Lee said Lorenzana’s appointment “shows that Genesis is strongly committed to Europe and its automotive luxury market”.

Genesis was launched by the Hyundai Motor Group in 2015, taking its name from the long-running Hyundai Genesis executive saloon. The first bespoke Genesis model, the G70, went on sale in 2017, and has since been followed by the G80 and G90. The brand has also revealed its first SUV, the GV80, and last year showed the Mint electric city car concept.

Genesis has already launched in countries including South Korea, China, the US and Russia.

READ MORE

2021 Genesis G80 revealed with 375bhp turbo V6 option

UK will be key focus for Genesis brand when it launches in Europe

New Genesis G70 estate tests ahead of brand's Europe launch​