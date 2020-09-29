BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan unveils Leaf-based emergency response car

Ex-Audi sales boss to oversee European launch of Genesis

Korean brand gears up to take on premium European marques with appointment of its first European managing director
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
29 September 2020

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has stepped up plans for an imminent European market launch, appointing former Audi sales boss Dominique Boesch as its first managing director for the region. 

Boesch will begin his role at the new Genesis Motor Europe headquarters in Germany on 1 October, reporting directly to global brand boss Jaehoon Chang. 

He joins following 20 years at Audi, where he held roles including sales director for France, head of European sales and managing director in Korea, Japan and China. Most recently, he was in charge of developing the brand’s global retail strategy.

He said: “I feel privileged and excited to join Genesis Motor Europe and bring an ambitious Korean contender to the region. The brand will stand out through dynamic design, athletic performance, truly premium customer service and a driving experience tailored to European roads. 

“Europe is the spiritual home of the premium car market and I am certain that the Genesis models we plan to launch here will be a pleasant surprise to many.” 

The Korean brand has yet to confirm when it will launch in the region or what its initial model line-up will comprise. It was initially planning a roll-out in 2020, with the UK market a key focus.

Boesch's appointment follows that of former Aston Martin and Maserati executive Enrique Lorenzana as head of sales for Genesis in Europe. 

Bringing Lorenzana on board gives some indication of the premium market Genesis will be aiming for in Europe. He most recently served as Aston Martin’s head of European sales, following a seven-year spell at Maserati. The Spaniard has also worked at Audi and fellow Hyundai-owned brand Kia.

Genesis boss William Lee said Lorenzana’s appointment “shows that Genesis is strongly committed to Europe and its automotive luxury market”.

Genesis was launched by the Hyundai Motor Group in 2015, taking its name from the long-running Hyundai Genesis executive saloon. The first bespoke Genesis model, the G70, went on sale in 2017, and has since been followed by the G80 and G90. The brand has also revealed its first SUV, the GV80, and last year showed the Mint electric city car concept.

Genesis has already launched in countries including South Korea, China, the US and Russia.

Join the debate

Comments
10

rare

23 April 2020

I love the look of some of their recent cars. Would definitely consider one as a left field alternative to the boring German lineup. 

Higgik

23 April 2020
They look great cars and knowing Hyundai quality will be far better than the equivalent German premium, but they still won't sell as they do not have one of those £5 badges on the front of them.

adrian888

23 April 2020

As much as i think the G80 looks good as an innofensive Audi A8 fastback styled car, in a post Covid world unfortunately i cannot see it selling and used values will be bargain basement territory, possibly having the reliability of Lexus at the price of a Kia. Not sure if it is a 'saloon' or hatch however if the latter might be a cheap used buy for me in a few years. 

gavsmit

23 April 2020

I sometimes wonder about 'prestige' brands set up by an existing car company. It's as if their normal cars aren't really up to scratch so you have to pay extra for the ones with the posh badge instead. And with all cars being ridiculously expensive now, shouldn't they all be regarded as 'prestige' thus get all the best bits as standard anyway?

scotty5

23 April 2020

A previous article referred to the G80 as a Lexus ES rival. Given the popularity of the Lexus ES over here in the UK, Genesis can look forward to selling one car per month then.

289

29 September 2020

LOL. And even that registration will likely be a demonstrator.

I wish them luck, I really do, but unless they are extroadinarily lucky they will go the way of Infiniti etc. - even Lexus has never really nailed the UK market.

 

As someone said just great (cheap) secondhand bargains.

si73

24 April 2020
To be fair I don't really get premium, I don't consider a 1 series, A3, or A class as a better car or more premium in any way than a golf, focus or ceed, but these larger cars like the 7 series S class etc are more executive or luxury items, if less so than Rolls or Bentley, but I am not convinced that the executive luxury side of things translates to the smaller cars making them any better than their non premium badged rivals. Go back a few decades and yes a 190 Merc was a better built car than a Sierra but a C class is no better than a Mondeo and hasn't been, in my opinion for a long time.
As for Genesis, if they stick to large executive cars with a different badge then to my eyes it may work, but as soon as there is a posh i30 with a genesis badge charging more for the privilege, then I think it just seems cynical, as indeed it does to me with other so called premium brands.

Higgik

25 April 2020
Agree, and I think Hyundai think the same. Look at the KIA Ceed range. It almost mirrors the Aclass. Hatch, shooting brake, CUV and if you add the Forte and Seltos in rest of World.

ianp55

24 April 2020

Hyundai are going to have to have very deep pockets plus an awful lot of patience if the marque is to be launched successfully in Europe,Lexus has been here for thirty years but has not really made that much impression against the premium European model ranges. Nissan's reply to Lexus,the Infinniti range came and left the market in less than a decade,likewise Honda has never considered selling it's Acura models here either. So far Hyundai have offered three luxury cars for sale in Blighty the XG30.Grandeur and the previous generation Genesis,all three of which made very little impact here,I'd be very suprised if sales of the last two models actually got into three figures.It makes me wonder why Hyundai is bothering to even dip it's toe in this market as perception of the company's mainstream products  has gone up sharply in the past decade or so.

 

czerwonadupa

26 June 2020

I see Genesis have just topped the 2020 US JD Power Vehicle Dependability league table in front of Lexus. While the formerly owned British car firm Land Rover loved by celebrities languishes bottom of the table with Jaguar third bottom above Chrysler. It seems if you want rock solid reliability over a premium name Korean & Japanese prove the most dependable.

Dependability doesn't seem to come too highly in car reviews when journalists are constantly changing cars for the latest models. And I suppose if you are an executive and your premium badged car is constantly breaking down the company just supplies a replacement. Whereas for ordinary drivers who don't have the choice dependability & reliability are a concern.

