New Audi S8 receives 563bhp mild-hybrid petrol V8

Audi has revealed the flagship of its A8 range – the new S8 – packing a mild-hybrid 563bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and an innovative new suspension system.

Unlike the recently revealed S6 and S7, which now make use of diesel engines, the S8 retains the large-capacity petrol V8 shared with Porsche and Bentley. It puts out 563bhp and 590lb ft of torque, although the firm has yet to release performance details beyond a 155mph limited top speed.

Audi’s 48V mild-hybrid system is also brought in, featuring a starter alternator and small lithium ion battery to allow coasting and extended stop-start use, boosting efficiency in addition to cylinder deactivation.

Another new system is so-called ‘predictive active suspension’. It adds electromechanical actuators to the adaptive air suspension system that can lift or push down each wheel separately, claimed to greatly reduce pitch and roll while allowing comfort levels on a par with the standard A8. To enhance refinement, an active noise cancellation system helps to mask wind and road noise.