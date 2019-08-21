Analysis: Why sales are sliding for non-premium SUVs

Boom time is over for family-spec SUVs and crossovers as the market ‘normalises'
by Autocar
21 August 2019

When it comes to large crossovers, there are two trends that have been universally acknowledged: first, the market just keeps on growing, and second, it is the one place non-premium brands can succeed, as Hyundai and Kia have demonstrated. But now it seems the good times for non-premium models may be over. 

In the first quarter of this year the segment, made up of such models as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Edge and Skoda Kodiaq, fell by 18.9%. The sales figures for the past few years tell a similar story: non-premium models are falling, while premium ones are going from strength to strength (note that figures include crossovers such as the Edge and SUVs like the Santa Fe – the distinction between crossover and SUV is not relevant in this context). 

So what's changed? 

To understand the answer, it is worth going back to the long-term trends at work in the rest of the market. Traditional volume saloon models like the Ford Mondeo have largely been squeezed to death by the BMW 3 Series and its equivalents, as people now expect a large saloon to come with a premium badge. In a way, the question is why has this not already happened to large SUVs? 

The reason is that when crossovers like the Kia Sorento first broke through, they were intrinsically radical and interesting. To people moving out of large saloons, a big crossover was seen as one of those trendy new off-roaders you could show off to the neighbours. The fact that the badge wasn’t premium was less important, because a large crossover was inherently a premium product compared to a big saloon or hatchback. 

But now the market is returning to normal. In terms of bodystyles, crossovers and SUVs (including everything from the Nissan Juke to the Bentley Bentayga) account for 39.6% of all sales – almost exactly the same proportion as hatchbacks. Given the current ubiquity of such cars, it’s hard to argue that a crossover is still intrinsically premium. If your neighbours now have one, you might want a premium crossover to stand out. It’s the same reasoning that led to the rise of premium brands in other segments over the past 30 years (helped by the rise of PCP deals making higher-priced cars more affordable). 

That does not mean there will be no more large crossovers from non-premium brands. After all, if Skoda can sell plenty of Superb saloons, there is no reason why it cannot sell the Kodiaq in decent numbers. But it does mean that the rising tide that floated all boats is now receding. Non-premium brands will have to offer compelling value to stop buyers defecting to more prestigious alternatives. Conversely, Jaguar Land Rover will be very happy. With lots of other issues to confront, at least the market is flowing in the direction of Land Rover SUVs and Jaguar crossovers.

Starting at the top

It is no surprise that the big winner in recent years has been the premium compact crossover, as premium brands originally started at the top of the SUV tree. 

For example, the first BMW SUV was the X5 and the Volvo’s first was the XC90, with the companies then working down to the X1 and XC40 respectively. Buyers on a budget of £30-40,000 love the idea of an affordable crossover with the kudos of their big brothers. 

Non-premium large crossovers are the only SUV/ crossover segment to have peaked – or gone ‘ex-growth’ in marketing jargon. There is no precedent anywhere in the market for a non-premium segment to recover share against premium competition.  

Jay Nagley

hackjo

21 August 2019
It's not premium if everybody's got one.

si73

21 August 2019
Surely premium just means extra, and you pay extra to have a premium brand badge on the bonnet and that premium badge comes with extra kudos, none of which is of interest to me and as hackjo says premium brands are becoming mainstream as their popularity and availability rises, you still pay extra though so still premium.

This just shows the smart money goes for non premium brands as you'll have a less ubiquitous car, badge and more left in the bank account.

WallMeerkat

21 August 2019
si73 wrote:

Surely premium just means extra, and you pay extra to have a premium brand badge on the bonnet and that premium badge comes with extra kudos, none of which is of interest to me and as hackjo says premium brands are becoming mainstream as their popularity and availability rises, you still pay extra though so still premium. This just shows the smart money goes for non premium brands as you'll have a less ubiquitous car, badge and more left in the bank account.

A lot of new premium cars are financed, PCP is popular. When I worked for a company that had a car scheme, it was cheaper to PCP a 320d than a Mondeo. You're basically paying the depreciation, the 3er keeps the value.

Used, non-premium is always best value when BMWs etc are inflated in price.

But I do agree with you, years ago a BMW or a Merc was something special, an Audi was a Saab-like left field choice with rallying and then 80s aero styling. Now they're just bread and butter like Cortinas and Marinas were.

gavsmit

21 August 2019

...that's why people are buying less of these cars - the manufacturers are asking the same prices of what prestige cars were not long ago.

But I find the thought of badge snobs still paying more for "prestige" makes as hilarious - what with Mercs using Renault engines and Audis using engines from much more humble cars like the VW Polo - a classic case of "The Emperor's New Clothes".  

 

Andrew1

21 August 2019
Because almost everyone has an SUV now and most people don't change their cars very often.

WallMeerkat

21 August 2019
Andrew1 wrote:

Because almost everyone has an SUV now and most people don't change their cars very often.

Reminds me of the PC market. Desktop PCs are like saloons - functional, business-like, but not particularly trendy.

Tablets (iPads and the likes) are like crossovers, the trendy upstarts that distrupted the traditional market. However now that market is saturated, and people aren't changing their product every year or two, the market is contracting.

hackjo

21 August 2019
The premium brands such as BMW and Mercedes will sign their own death warrants as they continue to dumb down the products to get volume, undoing everything that makes them desirable once people realise they're being sold the emperor's new clothes.

MrJ

21 August 2019

Aargh, does that mean Mr and Mrs Moneybags are going to infest my neck of the Cotswolds with even bigger and snobbier wheels?

Should add that I tried an Audi Q3 in Mallorca back in May, which was like driving a bathtub on wheels.

