Analysis: Why sales are sliding for non-premium SUVs

The reason is that when crossovers like the Kia Sorento first broke through, they were intrinsically radical and interesting. To people moving out of large saloons, a big crossover was seen as one of those trendy new off-roaders you could show off to the neighbours. The fact that the badge wasn’t premium was less important, because a large crossover was inherently a premium product compared to a big saloon or hatchback.
But now the market is returning to normal. In terms of bodystyles, crossovers and SUVs (including everything from the Nissan Juke to the Bentley Bentayga) account for 39.6% of all sales – almost exactly the same proportion as hatchbacks. Given the current ubiquity of such cars, it’s hard to argue that a crossover is still intrinsically premium. If your neighbours now have one, you might want a premium crossover to stand out. It’s the same reasoning that led to the rise of premium brands in other segments over the past 30 years (helped by the rise of PCP deals making higher-priced cars more affordable).
That does not mean there will be no more large crossovers from non-premium brands. After all, if Skoda can sell plenty of Superb saloons, there is no reason why it cannot sell the Kodiaq in decent numbers. But it does mean that the rising tide that floated all boats is now receding. Non-premium brands will have to offer compelling value to stop buyers defecting to more prestigious alternatives. Conversely, Jaguar Land Rover will be very happy. With lots of other issues to confront, at least the market is flowing in the direction of Land Rover SUVs and Jaguar crossovers.
Starting at the top
It is no surprise that the big winner in recent years has been the premium compact crossover, as premium brands originally started at the top of the SUV tree.
For example, the first BMW SUV was the X5 and the Volvo’s first was the XC90, with the companies then working down to the X1 and XC40 respectively. Buyers on a budget of £30-40,000 love the idea of an affordable crossover with the kudos of their big brothers.
Non-premium large crossovers are the only SUV/ crossover segment to have peaked – or gone ‘ex-growth’ in marketing jargon. There is no precedent anywhere in the market for a non-premium segment to recover share against premium competition.
Jay Nagley
It's not premium if everybody
Surely premium just means
This just shows the smart money goes for non premium brands as you'll have a less ubiquitous car, badge and more left in the bank account.
si73 wrote:
A lot of new premium cars are financed, PCP is popular. When I worked for a company that had a car scheme, it was cheaper to PCP a 320d than a Mondeo. You're basically paying the depreciation, the 3er keeps the value.
Used, non-premium is always best value when BMWs etc are inflated in price.
But I do agree with you, years ago a BMW or a Merc was something special, an Audi was a Saab-like left field choice with rallying and then 80s aero styling. Now they're just bread and butter like Cortinas and Marinas were.
Ridiculously high prices
...that's why people are buying less of these cars - the manufacturers are asking the same prices of what prestige cars were not long ago.
But I find the thought of badge snobs still paying more for "prestige" makes as hilarious - what with Mercs using Renault engines and Audis using engines from much more humble cars like the VW Polo - a classic case of "The Emperor's New Clothes".
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
Because almost everyone has
Andrew1 wrote:
Reminds me of the PC market. Desktop PCs are like saloons - functional, business-like, but not particularly trendy.
Tablets (iPads and the likes) are like crossovers, the trendy upstarts that distrupted the traditional market. However now that market is saturated, and people aren't changing their product every year or two, the market is contracting.
The premium brands such as
Aargh, does that mean Mr and
Aargh, does that mean Mr and Mrs Moneybags are going to infest my neck of the Cotswolds with even bigger and snobbier wheels?
Should add that I tried an Audi Q3 in Mallorca back in May, which was like driving a bathtub on wheels.
