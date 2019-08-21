Analysis: Why sales are sliding for non-premium SUVs

The reason is that when crossovers like the Kia Sorento first broke through, they were intrinsically radical and interesting. To people moving out of large saloons, a big crossover was seen as one of those trendy new off-roaders you could show off to the neighbours. The fact that the badge wasn’t premium was less important, because a large crossover was inherently a premium product compared to a big saloon or hatchback.

But now the market is returning to normal. In terms of bodystyles, crossovers and SUVs (including everything from the Nissan Juke to the Bentley Bentayga) account for 39.6% of all sales – almost exactly the same proportion as hatchbacks. Given the current ubiquity of such cars, it’s hard to argue that a crossover is still intrinsically premium. If your neighbours now have one, you might want a premium crossover to stand out. It’s the same reasoning that led to the rise of premium brands in other segments over the past 30 years (helped by the rise of PCP deals making higher-priced cars more affordable).

That does not mean there will be no more large crossovers from non-premium brands. After all, if Skoda can sell plenty of Superb saloons, there is no reason why it cannot sell the Kodiaq in decent numbers. But it does mean that the rising tide that floated all boats is now receding. Non-premium brands will have to offer compelling value to stop buyers defecting to more prestigious alternatives. Conversely, Jaguar Land Rover will be very happy. With lots of other issues to confront, at least the market is flowing in the direction of Land Rover SUVs and Jaguar crossovers.

Starting at the top

It is no surprise that the big winner in recent years has been the premium compact crossover, as premium brands originally started at the top of the SUV tree.

For example, the first BMW SUV was the X5 and the Volvo’s first was the XC90, with the companies then working down to the X1 and XC40 respectively. Buyers on a budget of £30-40,000 love the idea of an affordable crossover with the kudos of their big brothers.

Non-premium large crossovers are the only SUV/ crossover segment to have peaked – or gone ‘ex-growth’ in marketing jargon. There is no precedent anywhere in the market for a non-premium segment to recover share against premium competition.

Jay Nagley

