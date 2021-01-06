Analysis: Car makers face screen test to judge safety

The danger of drivers becoming distracted by ever larger in-car touchscreens is becoming the focus of potential new legislation as countries grapple with the reasons why road deaths and accidents are no longer falling but plateauing.

Currently, there is little in the way of regulation surrounding the design of infotainment systems and both safety experts and legislators are worried car makers are losing sight of the distraction factor in their rush to add ever more functions via the touchscreen.

Just how distracting they can be was revealed in a 2020 study by the UK’s TRL (formerly the Transport Research Laboratory). It found that operating features within Apple CarPlay and Android Auto significantly increased driver reaction times to an emergency event, even more so than texting or driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis.

The results were an eye-opener to Neale Kinnear, head of behavioural science at TRL and organiser of the study. He had expected significant distraction but the length of time drivers took their eyes off the road for certain events went beyond his predictions.

“I was surprised by the extent,” he told Autocar. “Items such as choosing a music track, for example, on Spotify took up to 20 seconds. We just don’t have any way of understanding the impact of that on safety in the real world.”

There are signs governments are trying to find out. The UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) this year asked for experts to consult on its Roads Policing Review, established to discover why reductions in road deaths and injuries had plateaued.

The DfT considered whether infotainment systems might be to blame, given that cars themselves are becoming inherently safer. “Advances in car infotainment systems and mobile phone technology mean that there are increasing sources of potential distraction for drivers,” it wrote in the consultation introduction.

Kinnear wants to establish testing standards that are the equivalent of Euro NCAP but for distraction. “We would like to see an attention standard: what’s the level of attention the driver should be paying to the road?” he said.

TRL is in talks with the likes of the DfT and Massachusetts Institute of Technology about the possibility of setting up a testing protocol.

standard for voice control. The TRL study figures show that using voice control was less distracting than using the touchscreen but still more distracting than if you were driving at the drink-drive limit or, in the case of Apple CarPlay voice control, even texting.