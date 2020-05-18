Ford Mustang Mach-E to gain new features with wireless updates

Ford has detailed a new over-the-air update system that will continue to enhance its Mach-E electric crossover over the course of its life.

The wireless software tweaks can be made anywhere and are said to be 'virtually invisible' to Mach-E owners, taking less than two minutes in some cases. Complex updates that require more downtime can be scheduled for a convenient time, such as the middle of the night.

Ford expects the first round of over-the-air updates will be rolled out to Mach E owners within six months from the first customer deliveries. Owners will be notified of the available update, which can then be activated using a Wi-Fi or celluar connection.

Pricing

The entry-level standard-range rear-wheel drive Mach-E is priced from £40,270. It promises a "target range" of 280 miles from its 76kWh battery and puts out 254bhp. The extended-range version is £9730 extra and has a 99kWh battery pack for a 370-mile quoted range and a power output of 281bhp.

That price places this extended-range Mach-E just below the £50k threshold necessary to qualify for the £3000 government plug-in car grant.

The all-wheel-drive model starts from £46,750. With the 76kWh battery, its quoted range is reduced to 260 miles. The extended-range four-wheel-drive version starts from £56,950, with a 335-mile quoted rnge and a power boost to 332bhp. Pre-orders are being taken now, with a recommended deposit of £1000.