Ford Mustang Mach-E to gain new features with wireless updates

Ford has detailed a new over-the-air update system that will continue to enhance its Mach-E electric crossover over the course of its life.
The wireless software tweaks can be made anywhere and are said to be 'virtually invisible' to Mach-E owners, taking less than two minutes in some cases. Complex updates that require more downtime can be scheduled for a convenient time, such as the middle of the night.
Ford expects the first round of over-the-air updates will be rolled out to Mach E owners within six months from the first customer deliveries. Owners will be notified of the available update, which can then be activated using a Wi-Fi or celluar connection.
Pricing
The entry-level standard-range rear-wheel drive Mach-E is priced from £40,270. It promises a "target range" of 280 miles from its 76kWh battery and puts out 254bhp. The extended-range version is £9730 extra and has a 99kWh battery pack for a 370-mile quoted range and a power output of 281bhp.
That price places this extended-range Mach-E just below the £50k threshold necessary to qualify for the £3000 government plug-in car grant.
The all-wheel-drive model starts from £46,750. With the 76kWh battery, its quoted range is reduced to 260 miles. The extended-range four-wheel-drive version starts from £56,950, with a 335-mile quoted rnge and a power boost to 332bhp. Pre-orders are being taken now, with a recommended deposit of £1000.
Tuatara
Mexico
Building the car in Mexico is not helping to make America great again
CarNut170
Tuatara wrote:
.....there's simply so much wrong with this statement.
Building cars in Mexico is making Ford money. A US company who pay taxes in the US.
And "Making America great again" ... when was it great? By most metrics the peak of America was under Bush Jr or Obama. So take America back to the 90s?
eseaton
By what metrics?
ThePanelGap
Why have Ford built a car
Why have Ford built a car with not one but two moustaches? Mexican influence maybe?
MrJ
Ha! Viva Zapata! Actually, a
Ha! Viva Zapata! Actually, a design failure that looks more like a failed Focus than a tasty Mustang.
SamVimes1972
Heavy Tesla influences inside
Heavy Tesla influences inside and out. Reminds me of when Ford told their engineers to build them a Peugeot 205 and they did.
CarNut170
SamVimes1972 wrote:
A Tesla with Ford's build quality you mean? - A vast improvement!
The naming is unfortunate, and that alone disqualifies it for me - but I don't doubt it will be a decent car.
TStag
Like: the interior space, the
Like: the interior space, the range
Hate: the IPad for a dashboard, styling.
would I buy it? At the entry level price point it’s competing with models from Hyundai and Kia which are cheaper. At the top end it’s up against Audi, Jaguar and to the forthcoming Tesla Model Y.
Personally id either go for a Hyundai Ionique and save myself a wad of cash or I’d go for the Jaguar because I just prefer the looks and interior
Peter Cavellini
Better looking?
Yes, I think the Mustang looks better because it has more exterior detail, the Tesla Y' is sadly lacking in this department,and detail matters, it's the first thing you notice when you walk up to a car, how it sits on the ground, the color, the body styling, these three criteria matter, performance alone isn't going to sell it,and that applies for all cars.
superstevie
There's a lot to like. I
Also, performance figures don't seem that wow either.
