Euro NCAP overhauls testing protocols and safety ratings for 2020

Safety body introduces new testing including ‘compatibility’ impact test and tougher side impact test, while more active safety tech is included
20 May 2020

Euro NCAP has overhauled its testing regime for 2020, with the introduction of new methods to assess crash safety and active safety technology. 

Described as “the biggest change to Euro NCAP’s impact testing protocols in a decade” by Thatcham Research director and Euro NCAP board member Matthew Avery, the new regime will be introduced later this year.

The first key change is the adoption of a new “Mobile-offset Progressive Deformable Barrier”, meaning there are now two moving elements to a head-on collision test. Intrusion to both the vehicle and barrier will be measured. The idea, Avery says, is to “encourage makers of larger vehicles to share some of the burden of the impact with smaller vehicles. 

“Historically, SUVs and other big cars have offered very good protection to their occupants. However, the smaller vehicles they sometimes crash into can fare less well. In the new compatibility test, if the larger vehicle is too stiff for an impact scenario, it will be penalised accordingly.”

An advanced new crash test dummy, dubbed THOR, has also been introduced. It is said to more closely represent a human, and Avery describes it as “far more complex and sensitive and can record abdominal injuries”. 

Side impact testing will also now take into account the movements of all occupants, not just those closest to the impact, checking airbags installed in centre compartments.

Automatic emergency braking systems will also be further tested with a new 'Turn Across Path’ protocol, aimed at preventing accidents at junctions and crossings. Reverse parking incidents will also be taken into account, while driver monitoring systems will be assessed. 

Finally, Euro NCAP will consider post-crash safety, looking at which cars provide accurate information to emergency services in the event that the vehicle needs to be cut open to gain access. 

As with previous changes to the testing and marking protocol, Euro NCAP  cautions against comparing the newly tested cars with rivals that have undergone the older, theoretically easier tests.

  • Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 May 2020
    First Drive
    Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK review
    Combines refinement, luxury and high performance in a way that makes it a...
  • Volvo XC90 B5 petrol 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 May 2020
    First Drive
    Volvo XC90 B5 2020 UK review
    48V starter-generator and battery meets 2.0-litre petrol engine as the new...
  • Peugeot e-208 2020 road test review - hero front
    15 May 2020
    Car review
    Peugeot e-208
    Peugeot has been quick to develop an electric supermini, but has it cut any...
CWBROWN

20 May 2020

About time. It is all too easy to build a 2.5 ton high riding tank that will destroy anyone (cyclist, pedestrian or city car) that gets in their way. Engineering one that is at least slightly more socially acceptible will be harder- given the physics.

catnip

20 May 2020

Reverse parking incidents?

The manufacturers could play a big part in that by dropping some of the ridiculous rear three-quarter styling that results in vastly reduced visibility.

xxxx

20 May 2020

New rule won't be based on just height (or just length)

