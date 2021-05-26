New Genesis G80 and GV80 land five-star Euro NCAP ratings

The new Genesis G80 and GV80 have gained a five-star safety verdict in Euro NCAP’s latest round of testing, while the Citroën C4 earned four stars.

The recent tests focused on “crashworthiness and crash avoidance evaluation”. The new BMW 4 Series Coupé and 4 Series Convertible matched the five-star level achieved by the 3 Series upon which they're based.

Both Genesis models were credited for the effectiveness of their head, chest and centre airbags.

The G80 saloon scored a 91% adult occupant score and 87% child occupant score, as well as a 91% safety assist rating.

The larger GV80 SUV also earned 91% and 87% adult occupant and child occupant scores respectively and 88% for safety assist.

“These remain difficult times for the car industry, with the pandemic and semiconductor shortage presenting big challenges,” said Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP. “Still, Genesis has managed to bring two cars to the market which offer excellent, all-round robust safety performance.”

The third-generation C4 earned a four-star overall rating, with a 76% adult occupant score, 83% child occupant score, 57% for vulnerable road user protection and 63% for safety assist. Euro NCAP suggested that it could have scored higher with “some more careful engineering”.

The C4 was tested with standard equipment, including automatic emergency braking that reacts to both vehicles and pedestrians. A cyclist detection function is available as an optional add-on.

Meanwhile, several models have had their Euro NCAP ratings extended to cover hybrid variants, including the Renault Captur, Skoda Octavia, Vauxhall Grandland X and Volkswagen Golf.

Also, the BMW X3 and Vauxhall Corsa have had their ratings extended to their electric variants.

READ MORE

NCAP calls out global safety disparity

Euro NCAP overhauls testing protocols and safety ratings for 2020

Dacia Sandero given two-star rating in Euro NCAP safety test