Kia Ceed Sportswagon PHEV taken off sale in range update

Kia has removed the plug-in hybrid variant of the Ceed Sportswagon from sale as part of a wider model line update, detailed last week.

The Korean manufacturer will continue to offer a plug-in model of the XCeed, its small crossover SUV, in the UK, which a company spokesperson said was twice as popular as the outgoing Sportswagon in 2021 so far.

The wider Ceed model line-up will remain unaffected, and the Sportswagon model will remain on sale with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines alongside a 1.6-litre mild hybrid diesel option.

The Ceed family maintains its position as the firm’s most popular range despite the fleeting sales of the Sportswagen PHEV, and all other models in Kia’s range also retain their plug-in hybrid variants.

The Ceed Sportswagon first went on sale in the UK in 2017, but the plug-in hybrid variant was only added to the line-up in 2020. It used the same powertrain as the Niro PHEV, driven by a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a 79bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels.

An 8.9kWh lithium ion battery provided the car’s electric power, and offered up to 35 miles of electric-only range with an overall Kia-quoted economy figure of 188.3mpg.

Owners could fully charge the car from a home wallbox in just over two hours, and it was also an attractive proposition for company car drivers as it fell into the 13% benefit-in-kind tax band thanks to its 28g/km emissions output.

