Kia Xceed 1.6 GDi PHEV 2020 UK review

There’s an 8.9kWh traction battery accommodated beside the fuel tank (Kia makes play of the fact that the Xceed’s mechanical design took electrification into account from the very beginning) to help propel the car or store regenerated energy.

There are three assistance modes: 'EV', which cuts out the petrol engine while the battery lasts; 'Automatic', which chooses the power mode that best suits the circumstances; and 'Hybrid', which takes over when battery power is depleted, finding opportunities to harvest power when the car is braking or slowing down. There’s also an adjacent 'Sport' button that sharpens throttle response and runs the engine at all times to recharge the battery.

Frankly, though, the performance is disappointing. The stopwatch figures look reasonable for a car of this size and shape: a 107mph top speed and a 0-60mph time of 10.4sec. And the car glides around town smoothly enough on its battery, provided you’re not in too much of a hurry. But if you want to get going – just to stay with the traffic – you need to engage both means of power, whipping the Xceed’s inert accelerator into action with the Sport button. Which rather blows a hole in the economy driving experience: the car feels so underpowered that you have to forget about stroking it about to save energy in favour of whipping it along just to encourage some action. Even at a motorway cruise, you’re aware of the need to keep it percolating to overcome the 1600kg mass; it dominates the driving.

Having said which, the ride and handling are decent and show clear evidence of the European development Kia talks a lot about. The ride is firm but flat and nicely damped and the surface noise is dulled by the fact that the Xceed rides on sensible 205/60 tyres and 16in wheels. The steering (variable in effort according to choice, although the differences between settings are small) needs only 2.6 turns lock to lock and feels nice and accurate. The brakes are perfectly effective, but because of the way a PHEV’s regenerative braking is required to work with the old-school, friction variety, they’re not quite as precise as more conventional Kias. But it all pales against the feeling of having constantly to whip the Xceed PHEV into action.