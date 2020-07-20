Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.6 GDi PHEV 2020 UK review

Impressively grown-up and well rounded in some ways, and less impressive in others. But let’s start with the positives. It rides in a tidy fashion thanks to its MacPherson-strut front and multi-link rear suspension, with decent vertical body control and good resistance to ruts and bumps and the like. Motorways, country lanes and inner city streets - it handles them all with relatively little fuss or bother.

It handles sweetly enough, too, with good front-end response and more than enough grip in day-to-day driving. Although there is a slightly fake-feeling sense of weight about the wheel as you add lock, the steering is nonetheless accurate. Body roll becomes a bit more pronounced as you pick up speed, but you’d never say the Ceed feels loose or wayward. It lacks the zest and some of the poise you’d get in a Ford Focus, sure, although many will probably like it for its slightly more no-frills approach to getting down a road.

The interior is typical Kia, in that it looks and feels very well made in its construction, with a layout that prioritises ease of use - but also one that lacks a bit of flair. There’s loads of adjustability in the electrically operated driver’s seat and for the steering column. This is a comfortable car to pilot and likely a comfortable one for rear passengers, too, thanks to decent leg and head room.

Boot space takes a fairly massive hit in the PHEV, though. Whereas standard Ceed Sportswagons offer a seats-up capacity of 625 litres, this drops to 437 litres in the PHEV model because the battery eats into underfloor storage.

Although the 35-mile electric-only range that battery gives the Ceed PHEV is competitive, the rest of the powertrain isn’t particularly remarkable. Rely on the electric motor and the Ceed barely has enough grunt to get out of its own way and you have to really dig deep into the throttle pedal’s travel to accrue any meaningful pace.

The transition from electric to petrol power is sufficiently smooth, but even with both motors running, the Ceed still feels slow. So you bury your right foot even deeper into the footwell, which helps your progress to an extent but also shows the 1.6-litre petrol engine to be quite a loud, gruff-sounding powerplant under load. At least it’s much more settled when you’re at a steady cruise.