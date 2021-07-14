BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Kia Ceed line-up gets sharp new look and improved tech

Styling and safety tech updates introduced for Kia Ceed range, with sales to begin later this year
Joe Holding
14 July 2021

Kia has facelifted its Ceed line-up, with the updated hatchback, Proceed shooting brake and Sportswagon estate due to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The front has been heavily restyled, with the grille gaining a black gloss finish and satin chrome 'wings'. The headlight design has also been altered and GT-Line S and GT versions of the Proceed now carry daytime running lights that also act as sequential indicators.

Meanwhile, the old Kia logo has been ditched in favour of the latest design, introduced earlier this year to mark a shift in the brand’s approach.

At the rear, the bumper has gained a glossy black diffuser, and GT-Line cars get a new tail-light made up of 48 honeycomb-shaped modules arranged into five rows, another example of several measures to make each trim level easier to distinguish. GT models get a variety of red accents for a sportier look.

Two new exterior colours - Orange Fusion and Machined Bronze - replace the current model’s Copper Stone option. Three new alloy wheel designs bring the total available to six: additions include 16in alloys in silver and glossy black, 17in items on GT-Line cars and 18in alloys with red accents on GT cars.

The interior options list has had a similar refresh, with four new upholstery finishes. Higher-spec cars get a 12.3in digital instrument cluster and a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, each with high-resolution graphics.

The most significant changes have been made to the Ceed’s suite of safety systems. The blindspot warning system can now steer away from a crash if it detects that a collision is imminent, and the rear cross-traffic alert system can now step in with emergency braking if required.

The driver awareness warning has been improved with a visual cue on the Ceed’s screen, alerting drivers when the car ahead has moved off from a set of lights, and a safe-exit warning system can alert users to approaching traffic when they open the door.

The engine line-up is unchanged, with the 1.5-litre T-GDi engine having replaced the old 1.4-litre unit earlier this year. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and produces 158bhp. The 1.6-litre diesel versions of the Ceed develop 134bhp and are mild hybrid only.

Pricing details will be confirmed soon, but it’s likely that starting prices for all three bodystyles will receive a modest increase to reflect the updated tech.

Bimfan 14 July 2021

In my opinion, the front looks better, the rear generic of the class, but the real problem for me is the rather dumpy overall shape which obviously hasn't changed.

It's still going to be an outlier to the Golf/Focus/Astra class and unfortunately no longer a cheaper option. The warranty is still excellent though.  

