New 2021 Kia EV6 crossover to offer 328-mile range

Korean firm's first bespoke EV design will be faster than a Porsche Taycan 4S and cost from £40,895
9 July 2021

The new Kia EV6 electric flagship will offer an official range of up to 328 miles when it goes on sale later this year.

The new machine, which is built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated electric E-GMP platform, will be ofered with a 77.4kWh battery in the UK. The WLTP-certified 328 mile range is for the rear-wheel-drive single-motor standard model. The twin-motor all-wheel-drive performance variant has an official range of 314 miles.

Kia also claims that energy consumption for the all-wheel-drive model starts from 12.7kWh per 62 miles (100km). The machine is also compatible with 800V ultra-fast charging systems, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes at speeds of up to 239kW. 

Prices for the entry-level, 226bhp rear-wheel-drive version of the EV are set to start from £40,895, which comes equipped as standard with 19in alloy wheels, heated mirrors, LED lights all round, vegan leather seats and a raft of advanced driver aids. 

Prices climb to £43,895 for performance-inspired GT-Line trim, which packs the same 226bhp drivetrain as standard, or can be upgraded with a second motor on the front axle for £47,395. Added kit on GT-Line trim, expected to be the UK best-seller, includes two-tone upholstery, front parking sensors and a three-pin plug for 'vehicle-to-load' charging functionality. 

The two-wheel-drive version uses a 226bhp motor on the rear axle and is capable of 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds, while the non-GT four-wheel-drive version ups power to 321bhp and packs 446lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds.

From launch, the EV6 line-up is capped by the GT-Line S, which is also available with rear- or all-wheel-drive, from £48,395. It's marked out by larger 20in wheels, ventilated front seats, an electronic boot lid and panoramic sunroof, among other upgrades.

The headline-bating, EV6 GT range-topper has been confirmed for the UK, but will not arrive until the second half of 2022. 

Kia claims to have secured 1250 UK pre-reservations for the EV6, and these customers will be given an opportunity to place their EV6 order early, before general orders open on 18 May. 

The dual-motor EV6 GT sends 577bhp and 546lb ft to both axles, and is expected to get from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 162mph, making it not only the quickest Kia yet built, but also more powerful and faster than the Porsche Taycan 4S

The EV6’s powertrain line-up can be expected to be adopted by the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 6, which will arrive later this year as a performance-focused electric saloon to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi E-tron GT.

The EV6’s E-GMP platform, which it shares with the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5, is equipped with 800V charging architecture. The EV6 is also equipped with a ‘vehicle-to-load’ function which can supply up to 3.6kW of power to external devices - including other EVs - and, with more than 35% charge, has a towing capacity of 1600kg.  

Range-maximising features include an innovative heat pump which “scavenges waste heat from the car’s coolant system” to ensure that, at temperatures of -7degC, the EV6 offers 80% of the range it would at 25degC. Adjustable regenerative braking is fitted across the range, too, with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel allowing drivers to choose from six different modes. 

Kia has also given new details of the EV6’s headline tech features, including an augmented reality head-up display which shows ADAS alerts, speed data and turn-by-turn navigation instructions. The latest iteration of Kia’s connectivity package features, too, with inbuilt EV-specific functions, as does a raft of advanced driver safety aids. 

As Kia’s first bespoke production electric car, the EV6 pairs a radical new design with unprecedented levels of performance for the brand. It will also spearhead a wave of new-era electric cars from Kia.

Each will be badged EV followed by a number corresponding to its size. So the EV6 crossover is a mid-sized car, which leaves room below for compact SUVs, hatchbacks and saloons, and for larger SUVs at the top of the range. Kia will launch a further six bespoke EVs by 2026, with the model nomenclature ranging from EV1 to EV9. 

The new model’s design pioneers a new ‘Opposites United’ styling ethos that leans on “contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes”. Future models will take similarly dramatic design cues, with key tenets of the new philosophy including ‘daring’ colour schemes, simple lines and “bold, everchanging surfaces”. 

The influence of Kia’s 2019 Imagine concept is clear. Although the overall silhouette has evolved to give a lower, less overtly SUV-oriented stance, there’s a new interpretation of Kia’s trademark ‘tiger nose’ grille and an obvious emphasis on aerodynamic optimisation. 

The distinctive headlights and wraparound light bar at the rear will display a new sequential light pattern. 

The flat floor of the E-GMP platform and a new minimalist interior design ethos mean the EV6’s cabin is more spacious than those of Kia’s existing EVs. A sloping dashboard and slim, lightweight seat designs are used to minimise incursion into the occupants’ space. As with its Hyundai sibling, the EV6 uses recycled plastics throughout the interior. 

The Imagine concept’s 21-screen dashboard display has not been carried over. The dashboard is dominated by an expansive and “immersive” one-piece curved display in place of a conventional infotainment screen and separate gauge cluster, while a haptic control panel is used for operating the climate control. 

READ MORE

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrives with retro design, 292-mile range​

Kia rebranding: further details released of "bold transformation"​

New Hyundai/Kia EV platform brings 800V charging, 310-mile range

scrap 21 July 2021

Yes plastic seats. Made from petro-chemicals. EVs get a free ride from the media at the moment. 

TS7 21 July 2021
Vegan Leather. So, plastic then.
567 21 July 2021

I prefer the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

