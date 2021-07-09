New 2021 Kia EV6 crossover to offer 328-mile range

The new Kia EV6 electric flagship will offer an official range of up to 328 miles when it goes on sale later this year.

The new machine, which is built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated electric E-GMP platform, will be ofered with a 77.4kWh battery in the UK. The WLTP-certified 328 mile range is for the rear-wheel-drive single-motor standard model. The twin-motor all-wheel-drive performance variant has an official range of 314 miles.

Kia also claims that energy consumption for the all-wheel-drive model starts from 12.7kWh per 62 miles (100km). The machine is also compatible with 800V ultra-fast charging systems, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes at speeds of up to 239kW.

Prices for the entry-level, 226bhp rear-wheel-drive version of the EV are set to start from £40,895, which comes equipped as standard with 19in alloy wheels, heated mirrors, LED lights all round, vegan leather seats and a raft of advanced driver aids.

Prices climb to £43,895 for performance-inspired GT-Line trim, which packs the same 226bhp drivetrain as standard, or can be upgraded with a second motor on the front axle for £47,395. Added kit on GT-Line trim, expected to be the UK best-seller, includes two-tone upholstery, front parking sensors and a three-pin plug for 'vehicle-to-load' charging functionality.

The two-wheel-drive version uses a 226bhp motor on the rear axle and is capable of 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds, while the non-GT four-wheel-drive version ups power to 321bhp and packs 446lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds.

From launch, the EV6 line-up is capped by the GT-Line S, which is also available with rear- or all-wheel-drive, from £48,395. It's marked out by larger 20in wheels, ventilated front seats, an electronic boot lid and panoramic sunroof, among other upgrades.

The headline-bating, EV6 GT range-topper has been confirmed for the UK, but will not arrive until the second half of 2022.

Kia claims to have secured 1250 UK pre-reservations for the EV6, and these customers will be given an opportunity to place their EV6 order early, before general orders open on 18 May.