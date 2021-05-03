BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inside the industry: These premium brands are in trouble
UP NEXT
Mulling things over: What next for Bentley coachbuilding division?

Inside the industry: These premium brands are in trouble

Jaguar currently has a goal with no visible plan as Alfa Romeo falls under Stellantis scrutiny
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
3 May 2021

Electrification, connectivity, autonomy, fast-moving start-up companies, a global pandemic, Brexit, semiconductor shortages, changing consumer habits, new retail models, a Suez Canal blockage… The list of short- and long-term challenges facing the car industry today is extensive, occasionally bordering on farcical and for some potentially ruinous. Who is in trouble? Here are five that we rate as being on the edge.

Jaguar currently has a goal with no visible plan. Its boldness in going all-electric by 2025 hints at a last roll of the dice after it sold fewer cars (102,494) last year than BMW sold 3 Series in Europe (118,369). Of course, that its leadership has revealed a goal suggests a plan is coming together. An EV platform share of some kind seems likely, potentially with a Chinese firm, but the execution must be brilliant if Jag is to thrive.

Alfa Romeo has probably never been scrutinised by leadership as clinical as that at the top of Stellantis. Its performance was dire last year: 35,718 new cars sold in Europe and 18,586 in the US. Ongoing losses won’t be tolerated, and already ruthless decisions are being made. For example, the £1bn Giorgio platform that underpins the slow-selling Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV is soon to be canned. In will come a group-shared platform, which will be an obvious cost saving, but is it enough to save Alfa Romeo?

Without the heritage or allure of Alfa Romeo but with the established advantages of being part of a successful group (first PSA and now Stellantis), France’s DS is still struggling to secure global traction. Its new 9 saloon will add allure in Asia, where sales have collapsed, but a sales total in Europe of just 43,686 last year points to deeper issues.

Smart should be ideally placed to thrive in a world focused on easing emissions and congestion. Its owner, Daimler, last year entered a 50:50 joint venture with Geely in a bid to limit its exposure and kick start sales in China, but with its electric small SUV still a year away and its current cars largely unloved, success – now close to 30 years in the making – feels as far away as ever.

Lamborghini’s profits were at record levels last year as people spent more on fewer cars, while the Urus SUV has diversified its customer base, yet rumours that the Volkswagen Group wants to sell it persist. Why? Is it because the levels of investment required for it to transition into the new world and the challenge posed by EV upstarts (such as Rimac and Nio) are simply too great?

READ MORE

Dealer boss on the post-pandemic future for car sales 

Volkswagen Group brands reveal pandemic impact on 2020 sales 

Porsche sales dip by just 3% in 2020, despite pandemic

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,974
50,156miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£2,995
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,298
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,300
53,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,326
66,672miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,355
43,582miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,450
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Skoda Octavia vRS manual 2021 UK review

1 Mini Cooper S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mini Cooper S 3-door hatch 2021 UK review

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 3 May 2021
Bollore will be the death of Jaguar. He's placed all his chips on black.

Two things have got to happen to prove me wrong.
1) The EVs that Jag produce have GOT to be reliable and world class.
2) They've got to sell enough of them to cover the complete loss of ICE sales of the range they have at the moment.

One HELL of a gamble. Added to that they've got to survive the 3 years before 2025 arrives. Who's going to buy a new ICE Jag in the knowledge that it'll be obselete in a few years time?

jer 3 May 2021

It is tragic buyers just follow the herd, reading Internet reviews and magazine reviews that say x German brand is best perceived quality blah blah combined with a manufacturer backed cheap lease deals and endless marketing. I had BMWs until an E61 which was a lemon car moved to Jaguars and now an Alfa why? I'm not an individual obsessive just when I test drove Jags I thought they drove so much better than the equivalent BMW - at the time. The Alfa the same but compared to a Merc this year. I know there is the odd bit of plastic is not as good (but fewer than you would think reading online) and the screen may not be quite as big but the car is amazing to drive. Wonder if next time my choice for a drivers car will be the three German Marc's and Tesla. 

TStag 3 May 2021
Does anyone other than Bollore actually think scrapping the profitable Jaguar F Pace is a good idea? It’s the only out and out winner in the Jaguar range and the new boss wants to scrap it! Madness

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Skoda Octavia vRS manual 2021 UK review

1 Mini Cooper S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mini Cooper S 3-door hatch 2021 UK review

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

View all latest drives