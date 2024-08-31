What do car designers drive to work?

Assume, if you can, the mindset of somebody who spends their days creating new Bentleys.

Your mission is to satisfy people who think it’s normal to pay £200,000 plus for a set of wheels but who, rather than merely requiring luxury, want cars that are more durable, more day-to -day practical and more dynamically capable than similarly priced rivals.

Though these are tough targets, the general road test feeling is that current Bentleys achieve them. But how do you keep it going in future? Those of us who will never design a Bentley imagine that the creatives must need – at least part of the time – to live parallel lives to their customers in order to fully understand them: turning left when boarding a Boeing, buying suits in Savile Row and sporting Rolexes and titanium-handled toothbrushes. But is it true?

Above all, what are their cars like? No single possession better illustrates the likes and leanings of a car- conscious person than the make and model they choose for themselves.

To find some answers, we recently jumped at the chance to meet 30 or so members of Bentley ’s design staff at an event they called ‘Design and Drives’. It took place behind the tall and forbidding iron gates of the super-secret design studio viewing compound, which is usually used for assessing prototypes and radical paint jobs in daylight but out of the public eye.

This compound is at the unimproved eastern end of Pyms Lane, the piece of former public road on the outskirts of Crewe colonised a few years ago by Bent ley when it started erecting engineering buildings on the other side of the road. Now it’s the urn of the original HQ building to get the treatment: it is being extensively renovated to house, among other things, a bigger and better design studio, complete with a ‘design garden’ on the roof.

It ’s an indicator of the heavy workload of design departments nowadays that a tightish two-hour slot was allocated for Design and Drives: participants parked their cars in the compound on arrival, then reappeared around midday for a slightly extended lunchtime.

I was ushered through the gates to meet organiser Steve Crowe, the studio engineering design manager who put the event together and had brought his own clean but well-used Porsche 911 (996) to take part.