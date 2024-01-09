BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bicester Heritage: The young and the slammed
UP NEXT
2024 Volkswagen Golf design revealed early in new images

Bicester Heritage: The young and the slammed

Bicester’s Scramble has changed considerably over the last decade - as has the site. We perform a sitrep and see what’s coming soon
Murray Scullion
News
4 mins read
9 January 2024

New build housing estates to my right, Porsche 911s in front of me and a bright yellow sign on my left reading ‘Bicester Scramble pre-bought tickets only’. I must be en route to Bicester Heritage’s first event of the year.

It’s pretty posh in these parts, but even I could figure out the sign really meant ‘sold out don’t waste your time unless you’ve already bought a ticket.’ I’ve been to one Scramble before. The very first one. That had around 300 people at it. Today it’s more like 7,000.

A few things have changed other than the queues to get in and out. For one, there’s new stuff. Previously it was bunker this, hanger that, but now manufacturers, such as Alpine and Polestar, have big showings. You could even take a Polestar 2 for a test drive.

Related articles

The largest, palpable difference is the age of visitors though. There is a torrent of young people in every direction, a cascade of Gen Zs in baggy jeans and mullet haircuts with their phones (naturally held in portrait format) out, snapping away for Instagram, TikTok and BeReal. Ask your kids about those.

I’ve been to hundreds of classic car shows in my time and this is not generally how things are done. A typical Sunday morning run involves middle aged men, fried food in a roll and deck chairs.

How has Bicester substituted panama hats for Crocs? If anyone knows, it’s Dan Geoghegan, Chief Executive at Bicester. He's the mastermind behind the Bicester Heritage site and was responsible for acquiring this former RAF base and transforming it into the 444 acre car theme park here today.

When I sat down with him in the central clubhouse he attracted people like Twitter users to an electric car fire. Well-wishers, colleagues, irritating journos alike. It brought memories of the often spoofed West Wing TV series featuring Martin Sheen walking through a corridor with a fleet of people vying for his attention.

 

“Under 30s are about one third of ticket sales. Go around a corner and it’s a complete surprise. I see things on Instagram later in the day that I’ve missed. It’s almost too big to fit into a day now.

“Social media clearly appeals to a younger audience and we do that very well. And while the show has grown, we’ve done it by intensifying the quality, not dumbing it down.

“We’re also a very young team at heart. There are 500 people on site (more than 40 companies call Bicester Heritage home) and 150-200 of those employees are apprentices. We also support a charity called Starter Motor. (which endeavours to get the generation of young people driving, maintaining and enjoying historic cars) It’s an attractive place to work.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes cle review 202301 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
Lotus Evora S
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
8
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

“Why go to a shed on an industrial estate when you can enjoy the vibrancy of a vision?”

We’re interrupted by his wife and 12-month old whippet. Surrounded by heavy classic car tomes and his faithful young dog, Dan looks as though he’s made a second home here.

What does the future look like for Bicester Heritage?

Which works out well as there’s still a lot of work to do at Bicester Heritage. Dan explains: “Our next step is the 15 acre innovation centre, which we’ll start building this summer.

“We’re curating a site which sets to disrupt. We’re looking for innovation leaders. We want to create a campus that creates a synergy a cluster can offer. We’re in the Oxford to Cambridge corridor, and Bicester is growing. Those people need jobs, and we can provide them.”

Dan remains tight-lipped about what companies will specifically move in. But you can expect them to be futuristic with an automotive base. Think drone companies, component manufacturers and fossil-free fuel makers.

The site’s future plans are centred around an experience quarter, a wilderness quarter, further work to the hangers, a 200 + room hotel and it even has permission to extend its track to a 3.5km circuit. Bet the neighbours in the new builds will love that.

Its transformation from an old RAF base to an event hub, test track, industrial estate and place to be seen at has come in less than a decade.

But what about the Scramble. The event that helped put Bicester Heritage on the map. Is it doing enough to entice this generation’s, and the next generation’s youth? 

On my way out I bump into 19-year old Jay Eaton. He’s here with similarly young friends. He tells me he found this place via social media and YouTube and he finds it more relaxing with more variation than Goodwood’s Festival of Speed. He said he’s coming back again. And I suspect he won’t be the only one.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

Advertisement
Back to top

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall ADAM 1.2i EcoFLEX ENERGISED Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£6,995
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4 16V SXi Euro 5 5dr (A/C)
2013
£3,195
91,880miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford EcoSport 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,499
13,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz C Class 6.3 C63 V8 AMG Edition 125 SpdS MCT Euro 5 2dr
2012
£18,795
82,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 745Le 12kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£44,995
28,500miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.3 A250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Executive) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,440
83,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Excel E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,233
17,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen POLO 1.2 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,975
76,081miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Audi A5 Cabriolet 2.0 TFSI S Line Multitronic Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2012
£9,100
77,878miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

mercedes cle review 202301 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
Lotus Evora S
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
8
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews