We got it wrong: the Autocar team's misjudged motoring gems

Both, though, are cars I could quite happily own today – they’d make a great two-car garage – because their pursuit of an ideal has outlived and outshone their drawbacks. So, in a sense, mea culpa. I’ll tell you what, though: I remain spot on about the one-star-at-best BMW C1 Scooter.

Matt Prior

Jaguar I-Pace

Last summer, I was given the keys to a late prototype Jaguar I-Pace and decided to drive it to the British Grand Prix on qualifying day. Given the potential for traffic snarls, it was possibly brave, but the return journey was only 170 miles and its real range beyond 200. The first worry came when the car started emitting a loud buzzing sound at around 4am. Not looking my best, I ran outside and unplugged it from the charger, reasoning it should have been full by then.

Alas, fully clothed and behind the wheel at 6am, I discovered it was saying it would hold only 190 miles of charge. As a result, I drove at a constant 55mph and got home with little to spare. How could this possibly be the future? Then something amazing happened. The same week, Jag’s folks held their hands up and asked to do a software update to put the car in final production spec. I held out no hope that plugging a laptop in could elicit more range… and then spent close to 250 miles driving non-stop. The Achilles heel was no more and the I-Pace was duly – and rightly – proclaimed a world leader.

Jim Holder

Porsche Cayenne

I really hated the Porsche Cayenne when it first came out – not just dislike but a near-visceral detesting of it and what it meant for the world’s most famous sports car brand. I don’t think the first-generation version looks any better than it did when it was launched, but I’m quite partial to the current model and its combination of pace and practicality. I still struggle to think of it as being a proper Porsche, but if I was in the market for a sporty SUV, it’s almost certainly the one I’d pick.