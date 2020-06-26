The ultimate motoring bucket list, according to Autocar writers

When you're sitting in traffic on the M25, do you sometimes close your eyes and imagine you were traversing some far-flung mountain range, or tearing down the Mulsanne Straight at 250mph?
Well, open them again (not least because you're on a motorway), because the Autocar writers have compiled a list of their greatest achievements behind the wheel, and the things they'd like to still do.
Many of these would have been impossible just a few short weeks ago, given the worldwide pandemic, but as restrictions start lifting, now is the time to start planning all the things you wished you were doing while you were stuck at home.
Read on to discover what it feels like to drive at 200mph, why Iceland is the best road trip destination, which motorsport events you need to attend and lots more:
Drive a car at 200mph
All my conscious life I’d wanted to do it, yet when it happened it was almost anticlimactic. It was 2 May 1994, at Bruntingthorpe, and I was in a McLaren F1 prototype. I still have the recording of colleague Gavin Conway laconically calling out the speeds as XP5 gained velocity at a hitherto unimagined rate for a road car. But it was too quick: it got from rest to 200mph in less than 30sec – to the F1, it was just another number on the dial and, on a wide open airfield, even the sensation of speed wasn’t that great. Sorry to disappoint.
Andrew Frankel
Drive on the Isle of Man
Thanks guys, these types of articles always make an interesting read. On my bucket list, aside from the usual road trips, is to buy a second car to tinker with. I spend more time than I care to admit watching car videos (maintenance, upgrades etc etc) on YouTube, about time I actually bought something to play with. I'm open to suggestions, but a 1st gen Suzuki Swift Sport came across my radar last night....
How about the MG TF sunstorm in the buy before we do article, great little cars with a huge amount of club support and scope for playing with.
I really need to spectate more sporting events, I used to watch the BTCC at thruxton and watch more grass roots motorsport at castle combe when I lived nearby, now in the southwest everywhere seems to far and too much faf but I need to as I used to enjoy it so much.
I've done a sports driving day on an airfield driving a 911 turbo, also did a rally course in wales, forest experience, that was huge fun, a friend took me in his defender on an off road course when I lived in scotland, that was an eye opener as to the capabilities of these cars and I've done classic car shows with my '83 924, which I no longer have, I really enjoyed the atmosphere at these events and intend to go again with my na eunos.
I enjoyed this article, it has whet my appetite for watching an f1 event live, or le mans and goodwood has always appealed.
An MG had crossed my mind but I drove a friends MGF Trophy and wasn't that impressed. The engine was nice but I didn't get on with the clutch and gearbox. Oh and the rattles, blimey the build quality was shocking.
Motoring trips where the journey is worth more than the car
Certainly recommend the Iceland drive (don't go round, go through... self driving 4x4 tour). For the US SFO to Vegas is good but you can make a circuit of it via the E side of the Rockies up to Tahoe and Gold Country. Hwy 1 on the Pacific Coast is great but not just LA to San Fran but also North into Oregon. Some great driving in Europe too - try the Pyranees and Picos in N Spain in a classic car. A Caterham is great... but a hill climb in anything old is great fun.
For cheap roadtrip fun read up about Rich Duisberg's trips - after all, most of us never get invited to drive in exotic locations by car PR departments...
This is silly I know
This is silly I know, but I have a hankering to buy an HB Vauxhall Viva, locate and install a Daimler 2 1/2 litre V8, tickled from 140 to about 175bhp, with suitable mods to the driveline (at least the back axle is on coils, not leaves) and period looking Cragars. The HB looks like a mini Camaro, and I would now have a half-sized Camaro SS with a half-sized V8. It would probably be quicker too, as it weighs nothing.
Westfield ?
Did anyone notice that the photograph of the "Hillclimb Caterham", was in fact a Westfield ? Keep up the good work boys !
