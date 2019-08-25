Long read: What is the future of driving for fun?

The cattle-grid rattles under the car. Not for the first time it occurs to you that as a way of heralding the arrival of a great experience, there’s none more understated than the humble cattlegrid. But there they are, at the start and finish of many of the country’s greatest roads.
You know this car and you know this road. It’s why you’ve brought it here. You know the drill, too: a kick of the clutch and a blip of the throttle. You’ve already decided how many gears you’re going to drop. Then down goes the foot. Let it build. You feel the engine respond and hear it, too: the induction noise hardening, the exhaust note sharpening. The revs rise, but slowly at first. There’s no external assistance from turbos here, but you’re happy to wait. At 4000rpm it starts to build, at 5000rpm it’s beginning to fly. So you let it go, growling and howling its way past 6000, 7000 and onto 8000rpm before you deftly dip the clutch once more, a mere fraction of a second before the limiter cuts in.
Okay, so the car happens to be a new Porsche Cayman GT4, but in essence, and saving details like where the red line on any given car might be, what I’ve outlined is an experience enjoyed in one form or another by millions of enthusiastic drivers not just for years or even decades, but for more than a century. Good car, good road. Good fun. That really is all there is to it.
Let’s do it all over again, except we’re a few years into the future and the car is not a 414bhp Porsche but an electric hypercar with around 2000bhp. If you think that sounds like science fiction it’s not: there are already at least three that have been shown with outputs of 1900bhp or more and which are now being readied for production. The cattle grid rattles under the car. There’s no clutch to kick nor even a paddle to pull, let alone a stick to shift. There is no decision-making process because there’s nothing to do. Except put your foot down. You can still do that. So the car now tries to transmit 2000bhp plus all that attendant and instant torque to the road.
Another elephant in the room
As ever a really good article from Andrew Frankel, but I think there is another looming issue which is bound to influence the future of driving in the UK and Europe generally. That is the EU proposal to introduce speed limiters to all new cars from, I understand, 2022. A road safety measure I would agree, but also the slippery slope to speed and journey logging. You don’t need much imagination to realise where this will lead if you enjoy driving in a “spirited” fashion on the kind of rural road described in Andrew’s article.
The supposed freedom of the open road, with the ability to safely use the performance of a suitable car in the right circumstances, has long been a joy for driving enthusiasts. Changing legislation and electrification will change the face of driving and this is inevitable. On the plus side there is great scope for improving road safety and, having recently bought my first hybrid car, I can see the appeal of growing electrification. On a personal note, I can also say that some of my greatest car journeys have resulted from the beauty and challenge of the environment, not pushing the car to its limits or particularly thinking about the power source.
Sigh
Also, cars with a genuinely great exhaust note are increasingly few on the ground. I'd rather have an electric car, in which you get sci-fi motor noises and a deeper connection to what the tires are doing, than have the world drowned out by the farty drone of a four-pot with an antisocial exhaust mod.
You don't need massive horsepower to have fun in an electric car (I've had more fun driving a 180bhp i3S at Silverstone than a 200bhp GT86 or 500bhp Gallardo). If you think it's one-dimensional, you're not doing it right.
The future isn't looking bright fro car enthusiasts
Andrew, I'm thankful that you continue to write the unpalatable about the future of driving for car enthusiasts. I get very tired of reading rose-tinted articles by motoring journalists who, hoping they won't be losing their jobs, constantly tell us how exciting electric cars will be. And let's not forget those with heavy financial investments to promote their E - racing involvement (yawn). Yes, I'm talking about you, Nico Rosberg. A man who believes F! should go electric.
Yes, electric cars can be ultra-fast, so what? If you believe that speed-alone should excite car enthusiasts, you obviously are not one of us. Once you stopped giggling after you have taken off from the 'lights' at warp speed (looking like a complete jerk in the process), what's next? The mechanical sounds, 'feel' and interaction of a petrol-powered are in no way replicated by an electric car. Electric cars are very fast, so what? So is a Jumbo Jet - how exciting is that when you're cruising the skies 920 kph? Besides, how does this warp-speed capability equate with our upcoming GPS-controlled speed limiters?
And, sorry to disagree with 'TheDriver', if I'm on a great driving road with next to no traffic, I'll be exploring the delights of my car, not gazing at the scenery. I'm never going to be pushing any limits (that's for tracks only), but I'll be enjoying the sound of the engine, the handling balance and making the most of my manual gearbox. Brisk enough to have fun.
I'm not in any way a climate change denier, I'm just sad that a cleaner future is likely to make motoring a thoroughly dull affair for true car enthusiasts.
Unemployment
I suppose the real message behind this is that we won’t need motoring journalists any more as we already know what the car sounds like and there’s no gearbox. Actually, I welcome the electric car as the overall standards of an average car will be higher. It will be faster, cleaner and quieter with fewer bits to go wrong. 95% (at least) of our journeys will be improved in that basis, and I’m pretty sure we will still be capable of enjoying the other 5%.
The article would have been much more interesting if it had talked about the joy of a near silent convertible, or how much better 4wd traction will be with each wheel monitored.
As a owner of an electric car
That's why I've got a weekend car. It's a low tech NA manual, tucked away in the garage for when I want to drive for enjoyment. They'll never make them like that again, not with the continued progression in regulations.
Gloom?!, what gloom?
Transportation has to change, more and more Cars on the Roads year on year, if you live in a City you’ll no the daily drudge of commuting, so every so often it’s nice to squeeze the throttle pedal a little bit harder, enjoy the sudden rush forward, feel the G force increase round a Corner, this isn’t going to go over night, we’re suddenly not going to be watched every second we’re driving, it won’t affect my generation, we’ve had our freedom, and the next gen will not know the difference because they’ll be educated how to drive or use an autonomous transport, and even this does come to fruition, there bound to be more Trackdays or Race Circuits where you can drive Cars from the old Days....
