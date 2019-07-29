Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 UK review

It delivers. Actually part of the joy of this car is the re-education process that comes with it. It’s amazing how rapidly the diet of paddle-shift turbos has become the norm, how quickly you forget how things always were, and how recently. You can’t just plant a hoof and expect it to take off: maximum torque doesn’t arrive until there’s 5000rpm on the clock. In a Cayman GTS that figure is 1900rpm. The car makes you work which means, of course, it gets you involved.

So drop a couple of gears, press the auto-blip button if you must (they should have hidden it behind the steering wheel so your mates will think the rev-perfect downshifts are your own doing), get the revs above the magic mark and let it go.

Now the engine is superb, a searing, soaring powerhouse that seems as surprised as you to hit its 8000rpm limiter. It feels like it would go forever or at least a lot farther and, in time and in 911s, I have no doubt it will. The gearbox can been criticised its ratios that are little different – if at all – from those in the last GT4 and still too long in all (bar top which is too short), but the shift quality is essentially faultless. Fast, fluid, mechanical in action with just enough heft… can I just say now how lovely it is to be talking about changing gear again in such a car?

But even a stick-shift, atmospherically inducted powertrain like this still plays a supporting role to the Cayman’s chassis. Grip levels on standard Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres are almost gratuitous – in fact I’d like to see a harder, skiddier option available – the steering unsurpassed among other electrically assisted systems. Together they allow the car to flow along the most difficult roads with breathtaking precision and ease. On the limit it’s probably the best behaved mid-engined car I’ve driven, trumping even the Alpine A110 because it has a gentle limited slip differential providing little additional understeer on the way into a corner and as much oversteer at the exit and you could want. In fact the back moves quite fast as you’d expect, but it’s so linear it’s easily caught.