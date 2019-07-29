Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 UK review

What is it?
It is a measure of the way the wizards of Weissach go about their work that this new GT4 is not the quickest Cayman on sale. Despite its new 4.0-litre engine, despite it being the first mid-engined Porsche to offer more than 400bhp (Carrera GT and 918 Spyder hypercars aside), if you look at the numbers you’ll discover that, thanks to offering more torque lower down and offering the option of a paddle-shift transmission, a humble GTS can be configured to be quicker to 62mph and no slower to 100mph. Criticised though they are, you can’t say those turbo motors are entirely without merit.
But a Porsche GT car has never been about the numbers, and this one is no different. The Motorsport department that makes these cars recognises ‘fast’ as a mere component of ‘fun’, and that speed comes in more than just straight lines. If they simply wanted this car to be quick, they could have easily wrung more power out of the 2.5 turbo four than offered by this normally aspirated 4-litre six, kept the PDK and saved a fortune in the process.
But no. Every Porsche to date to wear the GT badge has been flat six powered, this one would be no different and hang the expense. And it would only have manual gears (though we believe PDK will be made available), as well as GT3 front suspension like the last.
Join the debate
si73
I may have missed it but I'm
I may have missed it but I'm sure there's no price anywhere in the review.
Love it, naturally aspirated, using the rev range rather than riding a wave of torque, something I always enjoy, though I never have had the pleasure of driving one of these.
I don't have an issue with the 4 pots in the Cayman and boxter (have never driven either so have no real experience of them) but would love the idea of them being available as na along with the turbo, much like the previous 4 pot Porsches were.
Add your comment