Lion kings: the Peugeot 508 PSE meets the 505 GTi

When was the last time you saw either of these cars? The Peugeot 505 sold over a million but, because of the equally vicious hands of rust and scrappage schemes, scant few still survive on British roads. Even fewer roam freely upon them.

The now six-year old Peugeot 508 PSE won’t score as many I-Spy points, but given Peugeot has recently axed it from sale – it wants its whole range to have an EV option – it’s going to remain the choice of the brave few.

Especially in the form represented here. Dear reader, of around 7000 cars overall, Peugeot UK has sold a grand total of 155 examples of the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered since its 2021 launch, around a third of which are the (arguably prettier) five-door fastback rather than the more practical estate.

BMW has sold tens of thousands of quick 3 Series in that time. The big, luxe French car remains one of the automotive world’s most curious and often inventive places – and one of the most easily snubbed by buyers.

What’s more significant is that the 508 PSE takes performance Peugeots with it, at least for the foreseeable future. For the first time we can remember, there’s no meaningful sporting initialism in the Peugeot price list.

For the first time since the 505 GTi was launched, perhaps. So you’re looking at the bookends of quick modern Peugeots. And, my, aren’t they handsome.

This chiselled and chromed 1983 example has been brought along by John Yearron and there’s an emotive story woven into it. His grandad bought it brand new and it has since passed down the family; his dad sadly passed away before being able to restore it as hoped.

John took the role and the car now runs regularly rather than being hidden away. The day after this photoshoot, John’s son rode to his first day of school in it. It’s what classics – and their preservation – are all about.

The 505 lived an uncommonly long life. It was produced between 1978 and 1992 in Europe but continued to be made into the early noughties around the world. Like its 504 predecessor, it possessed a hardiness that had global appeal.